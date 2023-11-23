“Over 3 billion investments in 2022 and 700 million euros every year from the pharmaceutical industry for clinical research, but for a fairer and more sustainable National Health Service, more support for innovation is needed from the institutions also to overcome those which are the regulatory constraints that prevent access to those innovative drugs on Italian territory”. This was said by Gianluca Gala, Executive Director Business Operations of MSD Italia, speaking at the third edition of the Health&BioTech Summit, an event dedicated to health and biotech issues coordinated by Deloitte Officine Innovazione with MSD Italia and Intesa Sanpaolo RBM Salute and which was held in Rome.