“Over 3 billion investments in 2022 and 700 million euros every year from the pharmaceutical industry for clinical research, but for a fairer and more sustainable National Health Service, more support for innovation from the institutions is needed.” This was said by Gianluca Gala, Executive Director Business Operations of MSD Italia, speaking today in Rome at the third edition of the Health&BioTech Summit, an event dedicated to health and biotech topics coordinated by Deloitte Officine Innovazione with MSD Italia and Intesa Sanpaolo RBM Salute.

“In 2022, also due to international geopolitical instability – underlined Gala – a 40% increase in production costs was observed with a significant impact on the competitiveness and economic sustainability of the pharmaceutical sector which, unlike others, cannot transfer cost increases to the final price, the result of negotiation with the regulatory agency”. According to Gala, the current governance of pharmaceutical spending “constitutes a brake on the country’s attractiveness and it is important to review the payback system”. The pharmaceutical spending budget, “set at 15.1% of the National Health Fund, proved insufficient to cover the established levels. In particular – he added – an increasingly significant overrun of the spending ceiling for purchases was recorded direct, where most of the innovation is concentrated”. This deficit “has been covered for 50% by the pharmaceutical companies through the payback mechanism. And in the last 6 years this mechanism borne by the companies has amounted to approximately 7 billion euros. New financing models are needed – highlighted the manager – which allow patients to access all the innovation, with cost-effectiveness assessments that go beyond just the health expenditure items and take into account the indirect savings generated over time”.

During the meeting, some of the main data of a sector characterized by the highest rate of innovation were presented. Overall, the pharmaceutical sector in Italy records investments of 3.3 billion euros in 2022, of which 1.9 for Research and Development, and 700 million per year allocated by pharmaceutical companies only to clinical studies. It is estimated that for 1 euro invested in a trial, 3 are generated in terms of benefits for the NHS.