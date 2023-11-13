Phantom Liberty, the expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, has helped CD Projekt Red improve how to capture decision-making within its games. The company talks about this topic:

Cyberpunk 2077 has improved a lot since its chaotic launch and Phantom Liberty has been the one that has completed certifying its redemption. The game’s expansion has offered plenty of new quality content.

In fact, CD Projekt Red has been talking about this improvement. The game’s mission director, Pawel Sasko, chatted with YouTuber TheNeonArcade and commented that player comments about decision-making in Cyberpunk 2077 had been taken into account.

How Phantom Liberty helped Cyberpunk 2077

And while it was developing Phantom LibertyCD Projekt Red “knew that players were unhappy with certain things,” so the studio decided to improve on one of its pending issues, the way in which they presented the different decisions that the players face.

We were so subtle in places in Cyberpunk that players didn’t realize that certain choices and consequences were developing, Sasko pointed out, referring to the fact that there are branches and choices that many have not taken into account.

In the base version of Cyberpunk 2077 we wanted to make it as diegetic and as immersive as possible, you know, as natural as possible and sometimes we were so subtle… that in a way we got lostcontinued the Polish manager.

We need to make sure that the player feels like it’s telegraphed that the outcome of what’s happening is the result of their choice, so that was a really big lesson for Phantom Liberty.

There are more connections to past games. Recently it has been learned that thanks to an easter egg of the expansion one of the main discussion topics of The Witcher 3. And this is the easter egg of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty that connects directly with The Witcher 3 and settles Geralt of Rivia’s love debate.

If you want to delve deeper into the DLC, don’t hesitate to take a look at how to get all the Phantom Liberty endings, including the new endings to the main story of Cyberpunk 2077. It’s all decisions. Which ones are you going to take?

