The makers of the Mulsanne Coupé (that wasn’t Bentley) are now coming up with a new Phantom Coupé.

The Phantom Coupe is one of the most redundant cars you can imagine. You have a huge sled with all the associated disadvantages, plus the disadvantages of a coupe. In short: the worst of both worlds. But such a Phantom Coupé is very cool.

That is why we think it is a shame that Rolls-Royce is not launching successors for the Phantom Coupé and Phantom Drophead Coupé. The only coupe you can still get from Rolls-Royce is the electric Spectre. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s not Phantom.

However, we have good news today for Rolls-Royce coupe enthusiasts. A coachbuilder has taken matters into his own hands and is now launching a new Phantom Coupé. It is a project by Ares Design, led by Dany Bahar.

You might be a little skeptical when you hear the name Dany Bahar, but Ares Design has already proven that they can do such a job. They previously made the beautiful Bentley Mulsanne Coupé. Yet another car that Bentley should have built itself.

For now we have to make do with two renders, but they certainly look promising. If Rolls-Royce had designed the car itself, it probably wouldn’t have looked better. Ares Design has even adopted the typical ‘suicide doors’ from the previous generation Phantom Coupé.

These types of creations are sometimes a one-off, but Ares Design speaks of a limited edition. So they intend to build several copies. In any case, they have our blessing!

