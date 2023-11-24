The pharmaceutical company Pfizer is suing the Polish government for non-payment of 60 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed together with the German company BioNTech. The lawsuit was started in Brussels, Belgium, because the facts contested by the pharmaceutical company refer to the failure to comply with the agreement stipulated in May 2021 by the European Commission – which is based in the Belgian capital – on behalf of all member countries , and which included the delivery of 900 million doses of vaccine to the European Union and another 900 million optional doses.

With the general decrease in infections and the end of the emergency due to the pandemic, in recent months several countries, especially in central and eastern Europe, had asked for the contract to be renegotiated, now considered excessive in costs and doses to be supplied. Last May the European Commission therefore signed a new contract with Pfizer-BioNTech which provided for fewer doses than were originally expected.

However, as early as March 2022, the Polish government had announced that it no longer wanted to pay for the vaccine doses, and subsequently refused to sign the new contract, claiming that unforeseen events such as the ongoing war in Ukraine and the reception of refugees had weighed heavily on the national budget and did not allow Pfizer to be paid. The compensation requested by Pfizer from Poland is not known, but it is estimated that it could ask for up to 1.2 billion euros (the details of the company’s contract with the European Commission are not known, but it is estimated that the vaccines were purchased at a price of 19.50 euros per dose).