Last effort of 2023 for Peugeot, which faces the final round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship at the 8h of Bahrain with the 9X8 Hypercar in its current guise.

From next year, in fact, the French manufacturer’s LMH will be profoundly revised with new aerodynamics and parts to seek the competitiveness that it has not had in these 18 months of adventures in the top endurance series.

In Sakhir, Jean-Eric Vergne, Paul Di Resta and Mikkel Jensen are confirmed on the #93, while Nico Müller, who has recovered from his injury and will resume his place in the crew with Loïc Duval and Gustavo Menezes, will be back at the wheel of the #94 , the latter instead in his farewell match with the Lion and ready to leave the seat to Stoffel Vandoorne for 2024.

The Belgian will then be involved in the Rookie Test on Sunday together with the young Malthe Jakobsen and Jensen, but first the desire is to end a difficult year by trying to obtain a positive result, perhaps taking advantage of the fact that all-wheel drive will be granted to the single-speed 9X8s lower than rival Hypercars according to the BoP.

Photo by: Andy Chan

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne

“The Bahrain track is famous for being demanding on brakes and tyres, especially when it comes to degradation in high temperatures. Thanks to last year’s race and the Rookie Test, we already have some experience and valuable data that could be very useful for tire management”, explains Olivier Jansonnie, Technical Director of Peugeot Sport.

“This will be one of the challenges of the 8h, which will lead to different strategies for the teams, knowing that the tire allocation is better than in the 6h. The circuit is also very interesting, with technical sections and flowing sequences. There are different greases to taking into account temperature management, an 8-hour race involves greater difficulties in terms of resistance and tire management will be very important for us and for our drivers.”

“The objective for this last round is to keep both cars at a level of reliability that allows them to have a consistent race and to remain close to the leaders in order to take advantage of racing opportunities that can lead to a good result” .

Photo by: Andy Chan

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Stoffel Vandoome

Müller, however, is excited at the thought of returning to action: “I am very happy to be back behind the wheel of the 9X8, working with the whole team and getting out on track to give my best in this last race of the season. I hope to conclude with a good result and I’m confident we can do a good job.”

“Obviously it wasn’t an easy season for us, but we showed some potential, some highlights here and there and I hope the last race of 2023 can be that too. In Bahrain I have good memories of my first official event with Peugeot last year. We can also build on that experience, so I’m going to go out there and give it everything I have and hope something positive comes out of it.”

Di Resta comments: “Bahrain is a track that I really like. I hope that since the break after Fuji and the tests we have done, we have managed to progress. The last race is always crucial, to end the season on a positive note given the ups and downs of this year.”

“We have a long winter ahead of us and we can’t wait to get back to racing next year, starting in Qatar. I hope we can have a good weekend to build momentum before the winter break.”

Read also: