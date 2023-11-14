Il Peugeot E-Traveller it is a vehicle designed for transport professionals passengers, such as hotels, shuttles and taxis, from 5 to 9 seats depending on the versions. The level VIP It features a luxurious lounge configuration with 4 independent seats and high-quality finishes such as tri-zone air conditioning and tinted glass roofs. Its modularity and practicality are highlighted by sliding and removable seats, airplane tables in the second row and integrated sun shades. With Advanced Grip Control with Hill Assist Descent Control, it is also suitable for outdoor activities on low-grip terrain.

New Peugeot E-Traveller

All E-Traveller models have a generous internal space without compromising the load capacity, which can accommodate up to 9 people with 1,500 liters of trunk, 5 people with 3,000 liters or up to 4,900 liters with 2-3 people on board.

Peugeot E-Traveller

Outside it adopts the renewed design of the Peugeot range, with a revised grille and the Lion logo in the centre, full LED headlights, the 3-claw light signature and an optimized bumper for greater aerodynamic efficiency and protection.

The interior is characterized by a completely redesigned dashboard, with digital instrumentation, large central touch screen and a new optional heated steering wheel. THE storage compartments they are more numerous and spacious, especially in the upper part of the dashboard and in the central console. The new automatic gearbox control e-Togglecompact and practical, is integrated into the dashboard.

Peugeot E-Traveller front 3/4

E-Traveller on the road

E-Traveller on the road

E-Traveller rear 3/4

E-Traveller tailgate

E-Traveller chargingNew Peugeot E-Traveller (restyling)

The interiors also have even more refined finishes, with fabrics or leather perforated seats, depending on the version, and new colored upholstery Liquid Palladium on the side panels, giving a more elegant appearance.

Digital instrumentation

The new Peugeot E-Traveller comes as standard with a 10-inch digital instrument cluster in color, which allows a customizable display of crucial information, including navigation data, energy flow and charging status.

It also has one 10-inch HD central touch screen for controlling the audio system and connected navigation. The voice assistant Ok Peugeot allows natural voice command of main functions for a more comfortable driving experience.

10-inch HD central touch screen

The full range of driver assistance systems includes driver fatigue warnings, road sign reading, lane keeping assistance, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, as well as a speed limiter. The Peugeot E-Traveller is equipped with various assistance systems, including the new one adaptive cruise control.

Peugeot E-Traveller electric motor, battery and autonomy

The new Peugeot E-Traveller is powered by the electric motor which has a power of 100 kW (136 CV) and maximum torque of 260 Nm. It guarantees optimal performance from start up to a maximum speed of 130 km/h, with three driving modes: Eco to maximize autonomy, Power to obtain optimal performance at full load e Normal.

With the 75 kWh battery the range reaches 350 km

The energy comes from a battery 50 o 75 kWh which ensures autonomy up to 350 km. The battery gives 50 kWh it is ideal for urban and peri-urban use and guarantees up to 224 km of autonomy (WLTP combined cycle in the approval phase). For greater versatility on all routes, the battery from 75 kWh It has an autonomy extended up to 350 km (WLTP combined cycle in the approval phase). To optimize autonomy, it is equipped with the regenerative braking adjustable in three levels via levers behind the steering wheel.

Recharging, times for full energy

For charging, the vehicle has an on-board charger monofase da 7.4 kW and, optionally, a charger three-phase gives 11 kW. Estimated charging times are different depending on the power source. For example, from a terminal 100 kW public chargingtakes approx 38-45 minutes to charge the battery from 5% to 80%, while from one Wallbox will give 11 kW takes approx 4 hours and 50 minutes for a full charge.

Peugeot E-Traveller charging

Peugeot also offers different charging solutions through Free2move Charge, which includes access to a vast network of over 580,000 charging points in Europe. The app MyPeugeot on smartphones provides connected functionality for electric vehicles, allowing the management of virtual maintenance bookletsending routes to the navigation system, the charging planning and remote control of functions such as lights, horn and thermal pre-conditioning.

Photo Peugeot E-Traveller

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK