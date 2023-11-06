The ordeal of the Peugeot 9X8 in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship ends with two Top10 placings at the 8h of Bahrain.

For the umpteenth time the Leone Hypercars played the role of extras against their category rivals, never fighting to obtain a good position in Qualifying, nor to compete for it in the race.

The only positive note concerns reliability and track operations, given that no problems of this kind arose at Sakhir, but the pretentious wingless prototype project is now being put on the back burner to make room for something more conventional.

For several weeks it has been known that Satory have been working on the advanced version of the 9X8, trying to understand whether to re-homologate the car, or be able to spend tokens updating the current one by fitting a rear wing, reviewing the bottom and aerodynamics, and changing the size of the wheels.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Mikkel Jensen, Stoffel Vandoorne

“The result of Qualifying is similar to that of Fuji two months ago with similar conditions, so there were no surprises – admits Jean-Marc Finot, Vice President of Stellantis Motorsport – We knew that this circuit was a challenge for us, because we are penalized from the lack of traction in low speed corners”.

“According to the regulations, front-wheel drive cannot be used in these situations and here in Bahrain there are seven compared to the two in Monza. During FP3 we were in pace, however it became essential to manage tire degradation during the race, trying to take every opportunity that might arise to achieve the best possible result.”

Sakhir’s design could not guarantee anything good to the Peugeots, with all-wheel drive from 135km/h onwards to refer to what Finot states, while the hopes of some controversial episode have faded given that over the course of 8 hours there were no particular neutralizations were carried out, if not very brief Full Course Yellows to remove debris.

“This 8-hour race didn’t have any major incidents: no safety car, only two Full Course Yellows, so there wasn’t much action on the track, which is a bit disappointing,” admits Olivier Jansonnie, Technical Director by Peugeot Sport.

“The results are then all linked to the race performance of the cars. We fought at different levels, unfortunately not at the front, but that’s what we expected.”

“On the other hand, we didn’t make any mistakes, which is positive, and the team showed great efficiency during the pit stops.”

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne

Mikkel Jensen, who shares the wheel of the #93 Peugeot with Paul Di Resta and Jean-Eric Vergne, adds: “Difficult weekend and race. It was a matter of managing the tires and we weren’t up to the task. I think we still have learned a lot; we found and tried some things during the race, which is good. My last stint was better than the first because I managed it better. In the first one I learned something.”

From the #94, Loïc Duval comments: “Overall, my first double stint was good and the tire degradation was a little too severe, but this is due to the fact that I spent a lot of time behind the Cadillac. My second stint was consistent. We made progress compared to free practice, which means we went in the right direction.”

“The last stint was a bit frustrating, because I found myself in the leading group and lost a bit of performance. Once again, we did what we had to do in terms of work and development of the car. We had no problems with either car, which is good.”

