There is a lot that the Peugeot 408 is not. It is not a normal high crossover, although in terms of seating position you still go quite a way into the air. It is not a station wagon, despite its long wheelbase and large luggage compartment. It’s not a fastback either, although the rear slopes downwards nicely.

Peugeot already makes one of all those models – the 3008, 308 SW and 508 – so there would be little point in doing that again. So maybe the Peugeot 408 is useless. Or maybe, at least that’s what Peugeot hopes, you just like it because you like it.

The exterior of the Peugeot 408 is quite busy

Look, it’s all about the design of course. And boy, there’s quite a bit of design here: plastic protectors, creases, vents, cuts and bumps and lines and spoilers. Fortunately, the proportions are nice and the Peugeot 408 does not succumb to the excess of visual stimuli.

If you really like it, you don’t have to leave it because it isn’t practical enough. The silhouette is less bluff than that of a crossover and glides through the air more efficiently. And thanks to the long wheelbase, there is a remarkable amount of legroom and luggage space.

The interior looks familiar to Peugeot drivers

The 308-style dashboard and infotainment look stylish and work fine, although you will have to learn your way around the latter a bit in the beginning. This also applies to the seating position: in order to see the meters over the handlebars, you are required to sit a little upright and adjust the handlebars quite low. But hey, if that’s how you drive all cars, you’ll be fine with it.

The small steering wheel makes the steering feel a bit sharp, but the suspension allows quite a bit of body roll, perhaps also due to the slightly higher body. So in the beginning you sometimes want to exaggerate your steering movements, especially in the heavier PHEV version, which causes the car to go in all directions. Steer a little lighter and more gradually and it’s all actually very smooth and entertaining.

The damping is quite stiff. If you want to go for pure comfort, the Citroën C5 You also have to adapt a bit for the 180 hp PHEV drivetrain. In petrol/electric mode it’s quite lively, but smooth and quiet if you use the accelerator pedal progressively.

If you go rougher, between two bends or when you come from a roundabout, it crashes through the gears and makes a lot of noise. There are paddles to determine the gear selection yourself, but they are quite useless because the system takes over after a few seconds.

Save money and buy the basic version of the Peugeot 408

In the real world, once you get through the approximately 35 kilometers of electric range, it uses around 6.3 l/100 km. So if you don’t charge diligently every time, its consumption is still quite on the high side. Anyway, the average lease driver, an important customer base for this car, will not really care about that.

Another idea: go for the 1.2-liter basic petrol version that is also included in the specifications here. It is no less than 300 kilos lighter, so it keeps up with the PHEV in terms of performance. And although that absent weight does make the driving behavior a little bouncier, that version also steers a bit more naturally. Look. Have we saved you another five grand or resulted in a considerably lower additional tax? You’re welcome – that’s what we’re here for.

Specifications of the Peugeot 408 Allure 1.2 PureTech 130 (2023)

Motor

1.199 cc

three-cylinder turbo

130 pk @ 5.500 tpm

230 Nm @ 1.750 tpm

Drive

front wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/u in 10,4 s

top 210 km/u

Consumption (average)

6.0 l/100 km

136 g/km CO2 B Label

Dimensions

4.687 x 1.848 x

1.478 mm (l x b x h)

2,787 mm (wheelbase)

1.367 kg

52 l (benzine)

536 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 41.420 (NL)

€ 36.250 (B)