Believe it or not, Peugeot was once one of the biggest names in hot hatchland. With the 205 GTi they may not have had the first fast hatchback, but according to many it was the best of its time. However, the GTi was not alone, because the French also had a slightly less powerful version in the range under the name XS and a sports version that mainly sought its dynamics in weight savings: the Rallye… And the latter is now being followed up.

It can be that simple, Peugeot

This is the Peugeot 208 Rallye and admit it: you want to wake up next to this every day. The hatchback harkens back to the 205 and 106 Rallyes of the 80s and 90s with its bright white paint and equally white steelies. Above this is a wonderful retro striping in red-purple-yellow-blue, while the C-pillar reads ‘208 Rallye’. Everything may remain unchanged on an engine level, but with 100 hp from a 1.2-liter petrol block, this car comes pretty close to the original… So just dump some ballast, and this 208 Rallye can stand next to its illustrious predecessors in the Peugeot showroom.

However, there is a problem: this special 208 will only be in one showroom. This is not a creation of Peugeot itself, but of a dealer in Switzerland who will sell the car in this way. On the other hand, if we look at the Peugeot range itself, there is not much sporty left to be seen. The French have scrapped their GTi range in favor of an electrified PSE label and it has previously emerged that even their future is still uncertain. So let this very simple 208 Rallye be an inspiration, Peugeot… Because otherwise we will just go to Garages Hotz in Switzerland together with the equivalent of 25,650 euros in our pockets, and that money might even cover a trip to the chip tuner.