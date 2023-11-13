The Peugeot 205 GTI it is an iconic historic sports car that has marked the history of hot hatch of the 80s and 90s. Here are some of its technical characteristics, performance and price information of the Peugeot 205 GTI which was produced with both the 1.6 engine (from 1984 to 1996) and the 1.9 (from 1987 to 1994).

Peugeot 205 GTI rear view

The interior of the Peugeot 205 GTI 1.9 mixed functionality and sporty style. The original seats are covered in red and black checked fabric, typical of the GTI style with good lateral support, essential for sporty driving.

Cockpit, interior, seats of the Peugeot 205 GTI with the classic Peugeot sports steering wheel

The dashboard is simple but functional, with clear and legible instruments, including a speedometer, tachometer, and gauges for fuel level and engine temperature.

The dashboard is made of hard but well assembled plastic, with a sober but effective design. In the center of the dashboard are air vents and a simple heating control system. The sports steering wheel is covered in leather with a nice GTI logo in the center. Interior details include red or black plastic inserts that add a touch of sportiness.

The dashboard is simple and very functional with all the instruments to keep the engine’s vital parameters under control. On the left there was the engine oil pressure indicator, the fuel level, the tachograph, the rev counter (engine rotation speed) and on the right, above, the engine oil temperature and below the water temperature.

Original Peugeot 205 GTI dashboard

Peugeot 205 GTI 1.6 e 1.9

Technical features

Motor: the 205 GTI had two engine variants:

1.6 liters4 cylinders in line 105 CV (77 kW) first introduced in 1984 to 1992.

1.9 liters4 cylinders in line 130 CV (96 kW) which was later increased to 122 hp by 1987 al 1992.

Transmission: 5-speed manual gearbox.

Traction: front.

Suspensions: MacPherson front suspension and torsion beam rear suspension, both optimized for sporty driving.

Original Peugeot 205 GTI 1.9 engine

Performance

Acceleration: The version 1.6 it accelerated from 0 to 100 km/h in approx 9.5 seconds. There 1.9 improved this performance, dropping to approx 7.8 seconds.

Full speed: 1.6 reached i 190 km/h. 1.9 went up to about 206 km/h.

Consumption

The 1.6 consumed 7.8 l/100 km while the 1.9 had an average consumption of 8.5 l/100 km

Prezzo:

When new, the price varied greatly depending on the market and year of manufacture. Today, as a classic car, its value can vary widely based on condition, rarity, originality and history. Generally, prices can vary from at least 10,000 euros for specimens that need restoration, up to much higher figures (even over 20,000 euros) for specimens in excellent condition or particularly sought after.

The Peugeot 205 GTI was celebrated for its balance of performance, handling and everyday practicality, becoming a symbol of the hot hatch era and a collector’s item for classic car enthusiasts.

Data sheet

Sure, here’s one technical data sheet of the Peugeot 205 GTI, which includes details on the engine, dimensions and performance:

Feature 205 GTI 1.6 205 GTI 1.9

Production

1984 – 1994

1986 – 1994

Motor

1.6 L inline-4

1.9 L inline-4

Maximum power

105 CV / 115 CV @ 6250 rpm

130 CV @ 6000 rpm

Maximum torque

137 /131 @ 4000 rpm

161 Nm @ 4750 rpm

Transmission

5-speed manual 5-speed manual

Traction

Front Front

0-100 km/h

9.5 / 9.1 seconds 7.8 seconds

Full speed

190 /196 km/h

206 km/h

Length

3,705 m

3,705 m

Length

1,570 m

1,570 m

Height

1,350 m

1,350 m

Passo

2,420 m

2,420 m

Weight

Approx. 850 kg Approx. 880 kg

Tank capacity

50 liters 50 liters

Combined Consumption

Approximately 7.8 L/100km Approximately 8.1 L/100km Peugeot 205 GTI Technical Data Sheet

This table provides a clear and detailed comparison between the two most popular versions of the Peugeot 205 GTI. The main differences are found in the engine and performance, with the 1.9 version offering more power and better acceleration. However, both share similar dimensions and an iconic design that has made the 205 GTI a legend among compact sports cars.

The Peugeot 205 GTI

The red 205 GTI in the photos is a car with a very original story tested by the journalists of Elaborare magazine on the track in 2010. It had been purchased by an elderly lady who chose it only because it was the only one ready for delivery with air conditioning. Thus it was preserved for many years without ever ending up in the hands of a geek or, even worse, scrapped. In fact, many 205 1.9s, due to the high management costs (tax and insurance primarily), were at the time among the protagonists of the various scrapping campaigns together with the Clio 16V and other small bombs with engines close to 2 litres. of displacement.

















No aesthetic modifications were made to respect the originality of the car, which is still pleasantly current today. Aesthetically, the only differences with the standard car are the Peugeot Sport alloy wheels, on which 195/50 R15 tires have been installed, and the reduced ground clearance due to the installation of lowered springs.

The engine of the Peugeot 205 GTI was first a 1.6 and later increased to 1,900 cc

(The one in the photo is the engine of a Peugeot 309 GTI 16V Group N transplanted onto the 205 GTI)

The engine transplanted under the bonnet of the 205 GTI 1.9 is that of a 309 GTI 2000 16V ex Italtecnica, prepared according to Group N specifications. The transplant of the engine did not imply great difficulties except in terms of adapting the intake manifolds and exhaust, which have been modified to find the best possible location inside the engine compartment of the 205 GTI.

The complete test of this Peugeot 205 GTI with performance measurements, bench test is published in the ELABORARE magazine.

Read also,

comparison between Peugeot 205 GTI and VW GOLF II GTI

Peugeot 205 Gutmann

Sport cars

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK