The refugee boat with 164 residents has now won a place in the hearts of several Deventers, according to the initiators of the petition. According to a group of Deventer residents, the boat that has been moored at the Pothoofd in Deventer since October 2022 should be preserved. In the petition they request ‘the preservation of the residents of the refugee boat in Deventer and ask that the residents of the boat only be moved within the municipality.’