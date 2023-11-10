If you have never enjoyed it on the big screen, or want to remember the moment again, this week Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy returns to theaterswinner of 17 Oscars.

The first film, The Fellowship of the Ring, was released in 2001. The trilogy closed in December 2003 with The Return of the King, so, oddly enough, this year marks the 20th Anniversary of the trilogy. As time goes!

To celebrate, Cine Yelmo is going to screen the Lord of the Rings trilogy in its movie theaters distributed throughout 23 Spanish provinces. You can check if there is a Yelmo cinema in your city on their website.

The extended versions of The Lord of the Rings, in theaters

If you’re of a certain age, you may have already seen The Lord of the Rings trilogy in theaters when it was shown 20 years ago. But what Cine Yelmo is going to release is the extended version in 4Kas indicated on its website.

The extended versions of The Lord of the Rings last around 20 minutes or half an hour longer, and have only been shown in theaters, on a very limited basis. So it’s a good opportunity to see them on the big screen.

Filled with majestic landscapes, epic battles and dazzling special effects, these are the kind of movie worth seeing in theaters.

The Fellowship of the Ring premieres this Friday, November 10. The Two Towers will arrive on November 17, and The Return of the King on November 24. Cine Yelmo has not indicated how long it will keep them on the billboard.

The The Lord of the Rings trilogy It is one of the most famous of recent decades, and has stood the test of time well. So its return to theaters for the 20th Anniversary is good news. Curiously, it might not end here, because Warner and Peter Jackson have reunited to make more films.