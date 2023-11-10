Matteo Pessina, captain of Monza, spoke to SportMediaset. His words quoted by TMW: “In the end we won the matches, there are new players who still have to settle in. It’s not a problem, the matches…

Matteo Pessina, captain of Monza, spoke to SportMediaset. His words quoted by TMW: “In the end we won the matches, there are new players who still have to settle in. It’s not a problem, we won the matches, the goals will come”.

COLOMBO – “He will certainly be able to have a great career, he has all the physical and technical potential to do so. He made himself available immediately, he is very intelligent. I am sure he will have a great career.”