Suara.com – PT Pertamina Lubricants opens opportunities for young motorbike racer talents in the country to enter the Valentino Rossi 46 (VR46) Riders Academy starting in 2025.

Vice President Sales & Marketing Domestic Retail Automotive PT Pertamina Lubricants Nugroho Setyo in Jakarta, Saturday (25/11/2023) said that his party had collaborated with the VR46 Racing Team racing team, and that included access to the Valentino Rossi racing academy in Italy.

“In our collaboration with the VR46 Racing Team, there is the VR46 Racing Academy, which starting in 2025 we will activate the academy so that we hope we can bring the best sons from Indonesia to be there,” said Nugroho.

He said that his party would look for talented racers in the country through various motorbike racing events to be offered the opportunity to enter the VR46 Riders Academy.

One of them, he said, is through the Pertamina Enduro RSV Racing Championship motorbike racing activity which will be held on 8-10 December 2023 at the Sentul Circuit.

“We will take him there to be educated at the academy so that one day he can enter the Moto GP event,” he said.

Nugroho gave examples of a number of famous motorbike racers produced from the VR46 Riders Academy, such as Francesco Bagnaia, Luca Marini, Bastianini and Marco Bezzecch.

He hopes that young talents of motorbike racers in Indonesia, such as M Fadli, Doni Tata, will come to the fore and can be encouraged to reach the international stage.

Nugroho added that the collaboration with the VR46 Racing Team is part of the company’s expansion steps to elevate domestic products such as Enduro oil to the global stage.

He said that his party was also ready to help if there were business actors or other parties who wanted to collaborate with the Moto GP team or Lamborghini team which had partnered with Pertamina.

“This means that more and more of our domestic products going global will also have a positive impact on the image of the Indonesian nation,” he said.

Pertamina Enduro RSV Racing Championship

Previously, it was reported that the Pertamina Enduro RSV Racing Championship motorbike racing event presents 16 racing classes which will be held on 8-10 December 2023 at the Sentul Circuit, Bogor, West Java.

“We are presenting 16 racing classes with a total prize of IDR 597 million,” said Marketing Director RSV Helmet Richard Ryan in Jakarta.

The 16 racing classes offered include Bebek 150 cc Enduro Expert, Bebek 150 cc Novice, Underbone 2T 130 cc Open, Super Pro 140 cc Open, Bebek 2T 125 cc Open.

Apart from that, Bebek 150 cc Rookie, Bebek 150 cc Beginner, Bebek 130 cc 4T Open Sport 140 cc Standard Chamber, Bebek 2T 116 cc Open, Matic 150 cv TU Open, Matic 130 cc TU Open, Matic 130 vc MP7 (Women), Vespa 2T TU, Ex Rider A (Pro Mix), Ex Roder B (Pro Local).

This Enduro RSV Racing Championship motorbike racing event is the first to be held with support from Pertamina Lubricants, Bank Jawa Barat, and the DKI Jakarta Indonesian Motorcycle Association.

Richard said that this activity offered something different, especially in terms of prizes with a quite large total value.

According to him, many similar motorbike racing events that have been held in Indonesia have not been supported in terms of appreciation in the form of sufficient prizes.

“At least in terms of appreciation, the winners do not return their capital so that young talents in difficult areas have the opportunity to perform,” he said.

Nugroho, on the other hand, said that his party was part of the motorbike racing sponsor as a form of support for the growth of the automotive industry in the country.

“We see that there is a new passion in the Indonesian automotive world that RSV is trying to build and at the same time we are currently also expanding into global partnerships,” he said.