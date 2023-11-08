Suara.com – PT Pertamina (Persero) and Law Enforcement Officials have again discovered illegal fuel oil (BBM) warehouse activity, this time the location is in Pati Regency, Central Java. In a raid carried out on Monday, October 6 2023, a warehouse storing subsidized diesel fuel was found which was allegedly being hoarded and misused.

“Pertamina together with the National Police Headquarters Criminal Investigation Team had previously carried out mapping and investigations before finally carrying out the raid,” said PT Pertamina (Persero) VP Corporate Communication, Fadjar Djoko Santoso.

During the raid, a number of pieces of evidence were found, including 3 Transporter tank trucks measuring 8 KL each, 2 pumping machines, 2 pick-up vehicles, 1 minibus which had been modified with a 1KL capacity tank.

“From these findings, we have handed them over to the police to follow up, including all the evidence we have also handed over to the Pati Police,” said Fadjar.

Pertamina together with law enforcement officials will continue to work together to reveal and take action against attempts to misuse subsidized fuel.

“Appreciation to the police who continue to work together with us to ensure that the distribution of subsidized fuel is not misused and can be rightly targeted to people in need,” concluded Fadjar.

