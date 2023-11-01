Suara.com – It is reported that Pertamax non-subsidized fuel has dropped in price starting today, Wednesday (1/11/2023). So, what is the price of Pertamax as of November 1, 2023? For details, see the following review.
It was reported that PT Pertamina (Persero) has officially reduced the prices of several non-subsidized fuels including Pertamax throughout Indonesia on Wednesday, November 1 2023.
“PT Pertamina (Persero) has adjusted the price of general fuel oil (BBM) in order to implement Ministerial Decree (Kepmen) ESDM No. 245.K/MG.01/MEM.M/2022 as an amendment to Ministerial Decree No. 62 K/12 “/MEM/2020 concerning the Basic Price Formula in Calculating Retail Selling Prices for General Types of Fuel Oil, Types of Gasoline and Diesel Oil Distributed Through Public Fuel Filling Stations,” wrote Pertamina’s statement via its official website.
For non-subsidized Pertamax fuel, the price has dropped from the previous IDR 14,000 per liter to IDR 13,400 per liter. So, for more details, here is a list of Pertamax prices as of November 1, 2023 throughout Indonesia that you need to know.
Pertamax prices as of November 1, 2023
1. Aceh
Pertamax Rp. 13,700
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500
2. Free Trade Zone (FTZ) Sabang
Pertamax Rp. 12,600
3. North Sumatra
Pertamax IDR 14,000
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800
4. West Sumatra
Pertamax Rp. 14,000
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800
5. Riau
Pertamax Rp. 14,300
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 16,100
6. Riau Islands
Pertamax Rp. 14,300
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 16,100
7. Free Trade Zone (FTZ) Batam
Pertamax IDR 13,100
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 14,600
8. Jambi
Pertamax Rp. 14,000
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800
9. Bengkulu
Pertamax IDR 14,300
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 16,100
10. South Sumatra
Pertamax IDR 14,000
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800
11. Bangka Belitung
Pertamax IDR 14,000
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800
12. Lampung
Pertamax IDR 14,000
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800
13. Banten
Pertamax IDR 13,400
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500
14. DKI Jakarta
Pertamax IDR 13,400
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500
15. West Java
Pertamax IDR 13,400
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500
16. Central Java
Pertamax IDR 13,400
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500
17. Yogyakarta
Pertamax IDR 13,400
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500
18. East Java
Pertamax IDR 13,400
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500
Pertamax Green 95 Rp. 15,000
19. Bali
Pertamax IDR 13,700
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500
20. NTB
Pertamax IDR 13,700
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500
21. NTT
Pertamax IDR 13,700
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500
22. West Kalimantan
Pertamax IDR 14,000
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800
23. Central Kalimantan
Pertamax IDR 14,000
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800
24. South Kalimantan
Pertamax IDR 14,000
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800
25. East Kalimantan
Pertamax IDR 14,000
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800
26. North Kalimantan
Pertamax IDR 14,000
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800
27. North Sulawesi
PertamaxRp 14,000
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800
28. Gorontalo
Pertamax IDR 14,000
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800
29. Central Sulawesi
Pertamax IDR 14,000
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800
30. South Sulawesi
Pertamax IDR 14,000
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800
31. West Sulawesi
Pertamax IDR 14,000
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800
32. North Maluku
Pertamax IDR 14,000
Dexlite Rp. 17,300
33. Papua
Pertamax IDR 14,000
Pertamax Turbo Rp. 16,950
34. West Papua
Pertamax IDR 14,000
Dexlite Rp. 17,300
35. South Papua
Pertamax IDR 14,000
36. Papua Mountains
Pertamax IDR 14,000
37. Central Papua
Pertamax IDR 14,000
38. Southwest Papua
Pertamax IDR 14,000
Pertamina Dex Rp. 18,100
This is the information regarding the Pertamax price list as of November 1, 2023 throughout Indonesia that you need to know. I hope this information is helpful!
