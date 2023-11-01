Suara.com – It is reported that Pertamax non-subsidized fuel has dropped in price starting today, Wednesday (1/11/2023). So, what is the price of Pertamax as of November 1, 2023? For details, see the following review.

It was reported that PT Pertamina (Persero) has officially reduced the prices of several non-subsidized fuels including Pertamax throughout Indonesia on Wednesday, November 1 2023.

“PT Pertamina (Persero) has adjusted the price of general fuel oil (BBM) in order to implement Ministerial Decree (Kepmen) ESDM No. 245.K/MG.01/MEM.M/2022 as an amendment to Ministerial Decree No. 62 K/12 “/MEM/2020 concerning the Basic Price Formula in Calculating Retail Selling Prices for General Types of Fuel Oil, Types of Gasoline and Diesel Oil Distributed Through Public Fuel Filling Stations,” wrote Pertamina’s statement via its official website.

For non-subsidized Pertamax fuel, the price has dropped from the previous IDR 14,000 per liter to IDR 13,400 per liter. So, for more details, here is a list of Pertamax prices as of November 1, 2023 throughout Indonesia that you need to know.

Pertamax prices as of November 1, 2023

1. Aceh

Pertamax Rp. 13,700

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500

2. Free Trade Zone (FTZ) Sabang

Pertamax Rp. 12,600

3. North Sumatra

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800

4. West Sumatra

Pertamax Rp. 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800

5. Riau

Pertamax Rp. 14,300

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 16,100

6. Riau Islands

Pertamax Rp. 14,300

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 16,100

7. Free Trade Zone (FTZ) Batam

Pertamax IDR 13,100

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 14,600

8. Jambi

Pertamax Rp. 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800

9. Bengkulu

Pertamax IDR 14,300

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 16,100

10. South Sumatra

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800

11. Bangka Belitung

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800

12. Lampung

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800

13. Banten

Pertamax IDR 13,400

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500

14. DKI Jakarta

Pertamax IDR 13,400

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500

15. West Java

Pertamax IDR 13,400

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500

16. Central Java

Pertamax IDR 13,400

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500

17. Yogyakarta

Pertamax IDR 13,400

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500

18. East Java

Pertamax IDR 13,400

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500

Pertamax Green 95 Rp. 15,000

19. Bali

Pertamax IDR 13,700

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500

20. NTB

Pertamax IDR 13,700

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500

21. NTT

Pertamax IDR 13,700

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,500

22. West Kalimantan

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800

23. Central Kalimantan

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800

24. South Kalimantan

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800

25. East Kalimantan

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800

26. North Kalimantan

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800

27. North Sulawesi

PertamaxRp 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800

28. Gorontalo

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800

29. Central Sulawesi

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800

30. South Sulawesi

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800

31. West Sulawesi

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 15,800

32. North Maluku

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Dexlite Rp. 17,300

33. Papua

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Pertamax Turbo Rp. 16,950

34. West Papua

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Dexlite Rp. 17,300

35. South Papua

Pertamax IDR 14,000

36. Papua Mountains

Pertamax IDR 14,000

37. Central Papua

Pertamax IDR 14,000

38. Southwest Papua

Pertamax IDR 14,000

Pertamina Dex Rp. 18,100

This is the information regarding the Pertamax price list as of November 1, 2023 throughout Indonesia that you need to know. I hope this information is helpful!

