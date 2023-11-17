From some official documents, coming from the financial meeting of the final results of the quarter of the fiscal year which will end in March 2024, some information has been leaked on Persona 6the next chapter in the popular RPG series by SEGA.

The Japanese company, in fact, would like to focus on the new chapter to reach the goal of 5 million copies sold at launch, through the publication of the game on multiple platforms and simultaneously throughout the world.

The confirmation that Persona 6 it will be a multiplatform title and available worldwide from day one, comes directly from Haruki Atamirepresentative director, president and CEO, and from Koichi Fukasawasenior managing director and CFO of the Japanese company.

Following an interview, the two executives focused on the potential of future sales of the series Persona. In particular, when asked if the sixth chapter of the game could reach 5 million sales in the first year of release, the two executives declared:

By increasing the number of platforms on which it is available and the geographic regions where the game is distributed, we have increased the sales of Persona 5. We believe that, for a major title like Persona, it is possible to sell 5 million copies in the first year, releasing the game on multiple platforms and simultaneously worldwide from day one.

Furthermore, both Atami and Fukusawa expect high sales expectations for the other IP as well, Metaphor: ReFantaziostill in progress at the development studios of Persona 5.

We remember that Persona 6 it is expected between the end of 2024 and a generic 2025.