The video game franchise will never be the same in Persona 6. A big change is coming within the saga for the new title.

Persona 6 has announced a big change in the saga. The highly anticipated launch of the sixth installment of the saga is still surrounded by uncertainty regarding its release date. There are conflicting reports about its possible release in 2025. Atlus, the company behind the franchise, has not officially confirmed the release date. However, during an earnings call with investors, Atlus president Haruki Atami revealed a significant change for the next installment. A very interesting change.

The great news is that Persona 6, although not confirmed under that name, will become a cross-platform game instead of being limited to PlayStation exclusivity. This represents a radical change compared to previous deliveries. Especially for Xbox, Nintendo and PC players, who had to wait considerably longer to enjoy the fifth installment and its Royal Edition after its exclusive launch on PlayStation. The world of video games smiles.

A multiplatform video game… From day one!

Atlus

However, The news does not ensure that Persona 6 will be available on all platforms. Although it will be cross-platform, it is possible that the launch will be limited to two of the four main platforms, although it is not specified which ones. Still, it’s an exciting development for fans of these platforms, who now have renewed hope of enjoying the Japanese RPG franchise.

Atlus president Haruki Atami mentioned this strategy as part of the company’s goal of selling five million copies of Persona 6 in its first year. The focus on “multiple platforms and a simultaneous launch worldwide from day one” is considered essential to achieving this ambitious goal. Let’s hope they achieve it and that it lives up to the previous title.