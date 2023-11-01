After Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers, the successful franchise from ATLUS, creator of unique works such as Catherine: Full Body, returns to be talked about with Persona 5 Tactics, an operation intended to further expand the lore around the fifth iteration of the series.

Developer: / Publisher: ATLUS / SEGA Prezzo: 59,99 euro Location: Lyrics Multiplayer: Absent GO: 16 Available on: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam) Release date: November 16, 2023

The masterpieceaccording to the essay, it is a work considered excellent in which an artist manages to insinuate himself into his works and still propose something that meets previously unexplored tastes, broadening the depth and its final message. Persona 5 is exactly this, and so is its Royal version, published in 2019. It is an immense, detailed JRPG, full of characterizations and characters, of an enchanting Tokyo, between streets, work and study, lots of study. And then the encounters, the ones you can’t let go of, the friendships and yes, even the loves. All this, however, was a framework in the complex and immense world of Persona 5.

The story of Persona 5for those hearing about it for the first time, details the events of the Phantom Thieves, a small group of teenagers whotired of a world of injustices, begins to stand against the brutality of the world with commitment and dedication, trying to improve it to preserve its beauty. The themes of Persona 5, therefore, become special: they talk about delicate social issues, including sexual harassment and violence, proposing human characters, so human that they enter the soul, scratching its bones. After Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal (the definitive version of ATLUS’ work), Persona 5 Dancing and Persona 5 Strikers, therefore, it is the turn of a video game that meets a genre that for some has always fascinated and amazed.

Imagine the meeting between the narrative complexity of a visual novel, the intelligent depth of a JRPG and the tactical fluidity of X-Com under a ton of ramen and sake

If you have ever had dinner with someone, or perhaps with a close-knit group, you will know what I’m talking about: imagine the meeting between the narrative complexity of a visual novel, the intelligent depth of a JRPG and the tactical fluidity of Com under a ton of ramen and sake. Or coffee, perhaps LeBlanc’s, which hosts the protagonist of Persona 5, who I’ll just call Joker – even though, I admit, I named him after myself, like the good egomaniac I am. Over the course of these days, in fact, I’ve been working on Persona 5 Tactica, and I’m here to tell you the initial impressions of a work that, at the moment, really has a lot to say. After a JRPG that meets social dynamics and the liveliness of a classic musou in the style of Omega Forceit’s time for Firaxis Games matrix tactics, the one that Paradox Interactive liked so much with The Lamplighters League.

THE RETURN OF THE GHOST THIEVES

In a narrative context very different from previous iterations, Persona 5 Tactica is set immediately after the events that everyone knows, with the Phantom Thieves intent on drinking a coffee at LeBlanc and chatting about the adventure they just had – yes, the one they experienced around Shibuya. At the moment, I can only tell you this, with the story expected to be full of twists and turns and a part of the Metaverse yet to be discovered. The story could, in fact, take unexpected branches, and is supported by the classic themes that made Persona 5 the masterpiece that everyone knows.

In addition to the characters of the previous iterations, there will be two, each different from the other in terms of charisma and intentions: I’m talking about Erina, a young inhabitant of the Metaverse, and Toshiro Kasukabe, a Japanese politician who finds himself without wanting to in a world Fantastic. Joker, Ann, Morgana and the entire team of Phantom Thieves will return, ready to live a new adventure, already fully loaded and, as always, close-knit and lively. In the past few months, ATLUS has left trailers dedicated to both to intrigue playersgiving them valuable information about what they might find inside.

So much originality and desire for discovery: what will the story of Persona 5 Tactica really hide?

It is not yet possible to tell everything and go too far into the White Rabbit’s Hole to unravel the most hidden details, but just know that part of the narrative, considering the first four hours of the game, was particularly effective. What will happen from now onIn short, you will discover it as always pad in hand in the final overall evaluation.

PERSONA 5 TACTICS: ACTION AND FRENCH

As I mentioned previously, Persona 5 Tactica is a tactical video game thematically close to the productions of Firaxis Gamesbut from them, in reality, it just takes the style and playful approach. In reality, the work seems to have its own soul from what I have felt in the last few days, maintaining its originality and precise game design, as well as a fluidity that could be maintained for the entire arc of the adventure. However, you will maneuver the group of Phantom Thieves in the game maps, moving them from square to square to suddenly hit enemies with three different attacks: ranged, melee, or with Persona abilities.

In fact, each of the characters will be able to have different Personas equipped and inflict generous damage, sometimes combining them with precise and brutal attacks, even launching special offensives with members of the team. While on the one hand it could offer even more, on the other the game design of Persona 5 Tacticawhich appears dense and detailed with elements, gave me the feeling of having not been fully discovered. The first four hours that I can tell, in fact, culminated in clashes and missions that can be chosen at LeBlanc, the nerve center of the entire operations of the Phantom Thieves within the Metaverse.

The Japanese team, capable of differentiating itself from other development studios in terms of inventiveness and exposition capacity, has been able to arouse curiosity, currently weaving a production that has everything it takes to surprise and entertain

The Japanese team, capable of differentiating itself from other development studios in terms of inventiveness and exposition capacity, has been able to arouse curiosity, currently weaving a production that has everything it takes to surprise and entertain. There is very little left until November 16th, the release date of the work on consoles (next gen and old gen) and PC, and the wait for many could actually be exhausting. In a period so full of releases, enriched by so many different works with a great impact, being surprised is still certainly the best part. Persona 5 Tacticsin this sense, it seems to be going in that direction.

Previous article

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Anteprima Hands-On