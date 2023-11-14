Persona 5with its unique variations such as the Royal version and the musou, still seems to be a title highly appreciated by a myriad of players, and always ready to offer new experiences. Persona 5 Tacticsi.e. the new title strategic dedicated to the series that we analyze in this review, it highlights one of the most beloved groups of characters in the saga Atlus, ready to return to action again. After exploring the game for several dozen hours in the previous weeks, we can now share with you whether this new mission was successful.

The plot of Persona 5 Tactica starts from the assumption that you already know characters like Makoto and Haru, as the game begins at the end of the adventures of the Phantom Thieves. However, history offers a pretext for a further adventure, catapulting us into a village with call back to the architecture ofcentral Europe and in a socio-political situation that recalls the French Revolution (with clear allusions also to Marie Antoinette).

The Phantom Thieves are back

Although the narrative impact is considerably softer and less pretentious than the various main chapters of the franchise, Persona 5 Tactica maintains typical tones and themes of the serieswith an obvious social criticism and analysis of contemporary Japanese society, even if sometimes it inevitably falls into a few too many stereotypes.

Controller in hand, Persona 5 Tactica delivers a solid and fun SRPG experience, without trying to revolutionize the genre. The game mechanics, including combined attacks, double turns against enemy weaknesses, fusion and exchange of Personae among party members, they generally offer a quick and engaging experience. Battles often present themselves as real puzzles to be solved, rather than challenges based on the power of allied or opposing units, with enemies representing a threat only when concentrated in certain areas.

Unlike other similar games, Persona 5 Tactica therefore focuses on freedom of movement in battle, recalling more than a little what was seen with the two chapters of Mario + Rabbids by Ubisoft. The well-known Phantom Thieves are agile and can cover large portions of the world maps in one shift, thanks also to reasonable size of the same. The roofingboth partial and total, play a crucial role, allowing the player to limit the damage suffered and avoid the dreaded double turns inflicted by opponents on units in open field.

But that’s not all, as the game lends itself pay particular attention to status alterations, more frequent and impactful than the original game. From hypnosis to sleep, there are in fact various altered states that influence the dynamics of battle.

A strategy that works

The missionsespecially after several hours spent inside the title, will tend to look a little too much alike, although the development team has introduced secondary objectives for each, increasing the overall rating and rewards in terms of in-game currency and more. The choice of share the experience gained with inactive party members it lowers the overall challenge, although the boredom factor may still set in in the long run. The advice, for beginners as well as experienced players, is therefore to: find the right balance while playing.

From a technical point of view, it blatantly “chibi” style adopted may not satisfy all fans of Persona 5, with representations and proportions of the protagonists and not completely altered. Despite that, Persona 5 Tactica isn’t unpleasant to look at, although it has less appeal than the main series and Omega Force’s Persona 5 Strikers. Lyn Inaizumi’s soundtrack remains a plus, with tracks that integrate perfectly into the context.

In conclusion, Persona 5 Tactica presents itself as a fun and well-made title, although it suffers from two sore notes: the first is belonging to one category of games that are all too well known, with the adoption of mechanics already seen in many other similar works, while the second is the inability to add that touch of class which made the other chapters of the Atlus series extraordinary. In any case, it’s still fine the way it is.