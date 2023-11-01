No one doubts that Persona 5 is one of the most successful role-playing games of all time. So much so, that 7 years after its birth in Japan it continues to receive new installments and spin-offs. Now it comes Persona 5 Tacticsa twist to the concept that leads us to enjoy the ghost heroes from the turn-based strategy para PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch y PC.

Although it is based on the events and characters of the original game, here we have a separate story that takes us on a strange adventure in which Joker and his colleagues find themselves trapped in a strange dimension that looks like the Metaversebut it has its own rules.

A tyrant named Marie (she is crazy and is obsessed with starring in an eternal wedding) she has enslaved her inhabitants and only a small resistance group, led by the brave Erina, stands up to them. They can’t use people, so the ghost thieves are willing to help them while looking for a way out.

From the iconic Leblanc coffee as a base of operations, they will design a team and strategy with which to defeat Marie and her henchmen, including… oh, surprise! To Joker’s allies brainwashed by the villainess’s goings-on.

The gameplay is reminiscent of recent games like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope or Advance Wars 1+2. In every fight, Our team, which is made up of 3 members, starts the shift. Each member can move within their action area until they execute a ranged attack, a melee attack, or a movement with your person.

Ranged attack depends on the character: Joker uses a pistol, Morgana a slingshot…There is a maximum range that these attacks can reach and, in addition, if an opponent is next to cover, the attack can be reduced or nullified.

Melee attacks cause the victim to be thrown back.which helps eliminate your coverage, while Person attacks are very varied and have their own range of action.

Some of these attacks affect a single opponent, others affect those in a specific area… In addition, can cause special effectssuch as amnesia, freezing, dizziness… Other movements are healing or supportive, but of course, all these person movements consume energywhich is recovering little by little.

Additionally, there is a person’s super attack meter that fills up little by little and that we can only use once (and with a single character) before the meter empties.

Use coconut, don’t be square

The rules within the game grid are very simple, but little by little new characters are being added with which we can configure the teammore powerful weapons that we can buy or even the new option of merge two people in a new one that we can use as a secondary person during combat.

The layout on the stage is also essentialto the point that, if we leave an enemy temporarily knocked out, we can place our members in a triangular formation to execute a devastating combined attack called Threefold threat.

Certain attacks also allow you to execute the strategic “1 more”an extra turn that can be essential to change the drift of that round.

Simple rules and spectacular attacks make the fights very attractive and easy to assimilate From the beginning. In addition, there are some with particular rules, such as reaching a specific point on the map or breaking a flag that controls the conflict.

We have been testing the first hours of departure and, For now, we find its development super enjoyable.aaaaalthough you have to go through the usual Persona toll: an exorbitant, even excessive amount of dialogue which, sometimes, contribute little.

We can also find dialogue options that seem somewhat inconsequential, although there is also some humor that is nice and, of course, It’s cool to delve a little deeper into the lore of Shin Megami Tensei.

When there is a break between missions, we can engage in extra dialogues that give us improvement points (apart from those we earn from the combats themselves of course), which can be used in skill trees specific to each character. With them, we can increase the range of our attacks, acquire passive advantages, etc.

In addition, we have the option of repeating battles already overcome to meet all the secondary requirements (no one being knocked out, achieving victory in a number of turns…) or even enter extra missionsmore difficult than normal, but with juicy rewards.

By the way, don’t worry if you don’t know the original game, because the context is explained little by little.

All this, accompanied by a chibi aesthetic which may seem a little simple at first, but it reflects the “cool” spirit of the series. And watch out for that one spectacular and elegant trademark soundtrack!

Come on, although it may seem like a spin-off without substance at first glance, You should not underestimate the power of the Phantom Thieves in Persona 5 Tactica. For now, the experience is promising, but on November 16 we will see to what extent they are a person, neng.