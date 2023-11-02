Colorful, witty and terribly entertaining. The Phantom Thieves They always land on their feet. Even taking a somersault from the traditional JRPG to the tactical role with Persona 5 Tactics. An idea that, at first glance, seems simple, but that ATLUS manages to capture as if it had always been there. As if it were something of its own or that has been associated with the franchise for years. That’s precisely why it’s so hard for me to stop playing. It happened to me with Persona 5 Royal and now I’m in the same situation. How can I refuse to take part in the Metaverse revolution?

Persona 5 Tactics It is not the umpteenth case of a successful saga that changes the rhythm of the combats in any way: it is a legitimate new adventure of the Phantom Thieves. This means that you will enjoy it much more if you have played the original RPG, since the reunion with the protagonists adds a lot to the whole. But even if you arrive new, with the simple idea of ​​enjoying tactical combats with anime characters, you are going to find a game capable of obsessing. Say goodbye to your free hours.

At VidaExtra we have immersed ourselves fully in the new corner of the Metaverse that ATLUS has opened before us and the impressions are really positive: perhaps it is not strictly a sequel to Persona 5 at the level of ambition or plot, but a legitimate expansion of the universe that retains all the successes of the original game. Even when the artistic style is completely different.

But it is unquestionable that Persona 5 Tactics It exudes the same spirit that made it one of the best JRPGs ever made. The passion for justice that springs from the perseverance and youthful ideals of its protagonists. What changes, for playable and design purposes, is that Atlus aspires to offer you the game that will instantly get you hooked on role-playing and tactical strategy games. And we already told you that he has what it takes to achieve it.

Which brings us to the essential question: What new trouble have the Phantom Thieves gotten themselves into? Well, it all starts more or less as we left it the last time we saw them: a meeting of high school friends at Café Leblanc, with a lazy, talkative cat who insists on being called Mona, and the little TV on right next to them. where the curry is prepared.

The Phantom Thieves join the revolution!





Ryuji, Ann, Yusuke, Makoto and even one’s own Futaba They have been amazed: right off the bat they have been transported to the Metaverse, a place that springs from the human subconscious. It is not that they are not familiar with it, since in the past they have dedicated themselves to fighting injustice like the well-known Phantom Thieves of Hearts; but they do not know what has brought them there suddenly. And, although the reason takes time to reach the player, the shortest answer – and free of surprises – is that they have received the call of revolution.

A new threat looms over the Metaverse, and although it catches the protagonists on the wrong foot, the entry of a young woman on the scene will completely turn the situation around: It has She leads the revolution against the military force known as the Legionnaires, and although she is the last to join the group of the Phantom Thieves, her ideals, her determination and her skills on the battlefield will make the difference.

As expected from games Personathere are tons of scenes with dialogues (in English and texts in Spanish) until the first time you can start to notice the changes in the gameplay of Persona 5 tactics. The setting is a fundamental aspect and, as you play, you know that it ends up making a noticeable difference. When you start playing and seeing what the new turn-based combat system is like, everything makes sense, and when you are familiar with the possibilities, you can only think of one thing: play a little more.





The aesthetics of turn-based combat Persona 5 It has changed, but the spirit prevails: the use of the stage and the use of cover systems makes the duels much longer, so you have to have a little more patience and vision when managing the actions. However, the result ends up working in your favor: you notice that the process is less automated and more creative. Especially with battlefields designed to offer tons of possibilities.

Is not that Persona 5 Tactics It ignores the trail of XCOM and so many other tactical RPGs, but rather takes those same premises to its own terrain. So when deciding whether our attack is direct, through firearms or with the use of people, we have to add additional layers in terms of position, range and even if there are interactive elements in the scenario. . From the typical explosive barrels (which cannot be missing) to elements that are a little more platform-oriented.

Of course, as we already mentioned, ATLUS is not limited to borrowing successful formulas: Persona 5 Tactics He accommodates them in his own universe of video games and manganime. And, in the process, it turns the protagonists into much more casual and expressive versions of themselves, including our very reserved protagonist.

A Tactical RPG for everyone. Especially for fans of Persona 5





Of course, the use of Personas It is something that is fully integrated into the dynamics of the game: technically, these work as if they were the magical abilities of other RPG games (as in the original game) although now there are many more variants to take into account such as range, position of our objective or the effect. And this, logically, also works against us.

ATLUS is fully aware that all this can overwhelm those who simply want to know what has happened to the Phantom Thieves and what new trouble they have gotten into, so it makes up to five levels of difficulty available to the player from the beginning and It also allows us to change it during the game.

That is, whether we want a more cinematic experience or if we come looking for a challenging “tactics”, both experiences will always be a couple of settings away. And, in the process, it proposes us to make the most of new unlockable skill trees to give more fun and possibilities to each encounter with enemies.





However, the chemistry between the protagonists or the role-playing elements are factors that have been given special value in Persona 5 Tactics: In addition to being able to acquire equipment or forge people, ATLUS proactively encourages us to give all the combinations of characters and abilities that we have at our disposal a chance.

To begin with, if instead of attacking we decide to reserve the action, we will enhance the individual skills of each character, which allow us to damage enemies who are protected by cover and other advantages. Giving more layers of variety to each contest. And it doesn’t end there: if we align them correctly, we will be able to perform new types of skills such as Threefold threatwhich is activated by triangulating our three heroes and leads to a powerful assault that will take out everyone on the perimeter.

But what increases the replayability of the proposal is the design of scenarios, which have been designed to be replayed in different circumstances and to be used in new ways depending on the characters we have in our team.

In fact, once we are in our headquarters, we can repeat the battles freely to try to obtain all the proposed objectives (from successfully completing to finishing in less than certain turns) through a qualification system based on obtaining three stars, which not only promotes that we win, but that we do so in the most efficient way. And we are given lots of reasons and facilities to achieve this.

The big surprise of ATLUS for fans of tactical strategy and Phantom Thieves





ATLUS could not close a sensational 2023 without giving a surprise. Even when the general image of the game is implied from its own name. Our first hours of play in Persona 5 Tactics make it clear that the decision to give a complete twist to the JRPG formula is not due to the idea of ​​stretching the gum further in the face of what is possibly its most celebrated launch on a global scale, but rather to how a rethinking of the playable mechanics can enrich the universe of the Phantom Thieves.

And, in the process, he succeeds in providing a new story that will bring a smile to everyone who played the game. Persona 5, and really entertaining turn-based battles. Who know how to invite experiments and with enemies who do not limit themselves to hitting when their turn comes, but rather take advantage of the scenarios. Elements that, added to its history, make Persona 5 Tactics in that guilty pleasure of all those who enjoy the tactical role. Especially when we see that the hour is approaching.





However, this is only a first contact with what it offers. Persona 5 Tactics. One that leaves us with great feelings. But don’t worry: very soon we will talk even more in depth about SEGA’s penultimate surprise before closing a year in which the supersonic hedgehog company has more than delivered. Both based on fun and always welcome fanservice.

For now, Persona 5 Tactics will go on sale next November 17, 2023 on Xbox Series on consoles and PC. Be careful, it’s addictive.

Persona 5 Tactics Sheet

Platforms: PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch Multiplayer: No Developer: Atlus Company: SEGA Release: November 17, 2023

