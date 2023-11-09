Suara.com – Persikabo 1973 coach Aji Santoso was speechless regarding the results of the match after his team was defeated by Persija Jakarta in the 19th week of BRI Liga 1, Thursday (9/11/2023). Playing at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, Persikabo lost 0-4 in this match.

Persija’s four goals were scored by Witan Sulaeman, Hanif Sjahbandi, Muhammad Ferrari and Syahrian Abimanyu. In this match, Persikabo 1973 had minimal opportunities.

Persija Jakarta player Witan Sulaeman (center) celebrates the goal he scored against PSM Makasar in the League 1 match played at the BJ Habibie Stadium, Pare-pare, South Sulawesi, Friday (3/11/2023). (ANTARA/HO/PERSIJA JAKARTA)

Persija became increasingly dominant after Andy Setyo was withdrawn due to injury. As a result, the defense line of the team nicknamed Laskar Padjadjaran was very easily destroyed by the opponent.

“I congratulate Persija. Tonight they played dominantly, performed well. Unfortunately, with Andy Setyo out (injured), our defense was loose,” said Persikabo coach Aji Santoso in a press conference after the match.

“In the second half we conceded three goals. I regret not being able to reply even though there were many opportunities. The first half also had two chances. Congratulations to Persija for winning,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Persikabo 1973 captain Manahati Lestusen admitted that he was not satisfied with this result. In the future, Laskar Padjajaran wants to improve its appearance.

“As a player, this is not a good result. God willing, in the next match we will try our best. Congratulations to Persija,” said Manahati.

The defeat made Persikabo 1973 stay in the relegation zone. In 17th position, they have only collected 14 points.

Meanwhile, Persija is in eighth place with 26 points. Lost 12 points to the top of the BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 standings.