Denpasar Voice- Okie Agustina’s household is being hit by an unpleasant issue. The reason is that her husband, Gunawan Dwi Cahyo, is suspected of playing with fire with another woman.

Initially, the news about footballer Gunawan Dwi Cahyo’s affair was uploaded by the account @rkivezet.

Then, in the post, Gunawan was seen walking with a woman who was suspected to be his affair.

“This is the football player, right? How come he’s not walking with his wife…,” wrote the account in the caption of the upload.

Then, amidst the news of his affair which was widely discussed on social media. Suddenly he gave an apology statement which was uploaded via his personal Instagram story.

Okie’s husband said that from the start he admitted he was wrong because what happened had nothing to do with any party. He also didn’t want his family to be blamed later because of this news.

“Here I apologize for this problem, everything was my fault from the start, it had nothing to do with anyone, it’s just me who was wrong, and I’m friends with anyone, please feel free to accuse me of whatever it is, that’s better, than other people or my family who wronged,” wrote Gunawan Dwi Cahyo at the start of his apology.

Meanwhile, Gunawan also admitted that he would take responsibility for the problems he had created. Because the Persik Kediri player is very aware of his mistakes which had an impact on the breakdown of his household with his wife.

“Here, it’s all my fault, and I’m responsible for all the problems I’ve caused myself, just me and I, I’m the one who opens friendships with other people, I’m also the one who makes noise and destroys my own family. Maybe if someone finds out about me while I’m on the road “with other female friends and if anyone has saved photos, please put them all in, so everyone knows, I’m the one in the wrong in this family, because being friends with the opposite sex is a big mistake, and I know that,” said Gunawan again as quoted by Suaradenpasar. com.

Furthermore, this 34 year old man admitted that he would take responsibility for everything that happened.

“And I will definitely be responsible in the afterlife, and Allah knows better what I have felt all this time, and it is enough for me and Allah to know my problems!” he said.

On the other hand, Gunawan also doesn’t want to bother because there are a lot of oblique comments directed at him.

“Please feel free to comment whatever you like, just mention my name, that’s better. Thank you,” he concluded at the end of the apology statement. (*/Dinda)