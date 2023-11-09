Suara.com – Persija Jakarta achieved another positive result when they faced Persikabo 1973 in the 19th week of the BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 match at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, Thursday (9/11/2023) evening WIB. These three points meant that Persija could finally win at home and without conceding or keeping a clean sheet.

In this match Persija won with a score of 4-0. The Kemayoran Tigers’ goals were scored by Witan Sulaeman, Hanif Sjahbandi, Muhammad Ferrari and Syahrian Abimanyu.

Persija coach Thomas Doll in a press conference after the match against Persikabo 1973 at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, Thursday (9/11/2023) evening. (Suara.com/Adie Prasetyo Nugraha).

For your information, before this, Persija had difficulty winning at home in the last six matches. The last time Persija got a clean sheet was in July 2023 against Persebaya Surabaya.

Persija coach Thomas Doll is happy to see that his team can be confident again. Although he admitted there were doubts, especially when the match progressed in the first half.

“I think in the end we won fantastically at home. We played well and were able to score goals at the right momentum. I am happy with the players’ performance as well as last week’s and today’s wins,” said Thomas Doll in a press conference after the match.

“This is an important victory. Finally the players can feel like they have won again for the next few matches. In the first half I complained because when I scored a goal, I should have held on to the ball longer,” he explained.

In the second half, Persija admitted that Doll played better. Moreover, Jakmania’s favorite team was able to score three goals against Persikabo in 1973.

“The second half played more compactly. Our captain was ready in defense. I was happy with the clean sheet. I’m sure everyone here is happy and tomorrow we will train again, after that we will have a day off,” he explained.

Andritany Ardhiyasa could not hide his joy after being able to win the match without conceding a goal. He admitted that he would try again in the future so he could win the match.

“Thank God, this 4-0 score was the first win after consecutive draws at home and the win was fantastic plus a clean sheet. Because in some of these matches there was never a clean sheet,” said Andritany.

“Playing a draw at home is tough. Tonight winning 4-0 was extraordinary. But this result is not my own hard work but also that of all my friends on the field,” he concluded.