Suara.com – Persib Bandung has officially extended the contract of its flagship striker, David da Silva. Previously, the veteran Brazilian bomber’s contract with Persib would expire at the end of December 2023.

Deputy CEO of Persib, Teddy Tjahjono, explained that the extension of the cooperation relationship with DDS – David da Silva’s initials – emphasized Maung Bandung’s seriousness in pursuing the best achievements this season.

“Our first target is to secure tickets to the champion series in BRI Liga 1. And based on discussions with the coach, David da Silva was extended,” explained Teddy on Persib’s official website, quoted Monday (20/11).

DDS’s great contribution has been demonstrated since he first joined in the second round of Liga 1 2021/2022. In half a season, the striker who was born on November 12 1989 immediately became the team’s top scorer with 7 goals and led Persib to become runners-up in League 1.

In the following season, DDS again became Persib’s most fertile player with 24 goals while breaking Sutiono Lamso’s record as the top scorer in a season which he scored in the 1994/1995 Indonesian League with 21 goals.

In League 1 this season, from 17 appearances, DDS has also contributed 12 goals for Persib. Overall, the 43 goals he has contributed since joining have surpassed Persib’s record for top scorer since the Indonesian League era which was recorded by Sutiono Lamso with 41 goals.