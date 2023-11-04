Denpasar Voice – In the middle of the transfer market, Persib Bandung is reportedly targeting players in the defender position.

The news was uploaded by the Instagram account @gozipbola.

“Persib is looking for a player in the defender position,” wrote the Instagram account @gozipbola.

Meanwhile, Dewa United defender Henhen Herdiana, who was loaned by Persib Bandung, is also a concern.

With Persib since 2014, Henhen Herdiana finally left Persib Bandung as of July 1 2023 because he had to take a loan to Dewa United.

It seems that there are still many Bobotohs who hope that he will return to Persib Bandung.

“Go back to the Lord’s house, see your house is cold,” wrote the account @rafli.katiiri14.

“Don’t forget to go home to Persib, Lord,” wrote the Instagram account @bos_receh1.

However, according to Transfermarkt, Henhen Herdiana will only return to Persib Bandung on July 1 2024. It will be interesting to see whether he will return to the Blue Prince in the near future. (*/Dinda)