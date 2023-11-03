Denpasar Voice – Taking part in the transfer market this half of the season, Persebaya Surabaya is rumored to be bringing in Rafael Jansen.

Similar to several other clubs, Persebaya Surabaya is currently reportedly targeting a foreign player, named Rafael Jansen.

Rafael Jansen is known to come from Brazil, who holds the position as center back.

Reporting from an upload on the Instagram account @ligawakanda.id, news that Persebaya Surabaya is interested in Rafael Jansen has indeed spread.

“RUMORS: Persebaya Surabaya reportedly wants to bring in a center back from Brazil, Rafael Jansen, to join the transfer market in the middle of this season,” wrote the post.

Currently, this Brazilian player has entered into a cooperation contract with Selamato Correa Futebol Clube since July 12 2023.

However, as reported on the Transfermarkt page, Rafael Jansen’s contract only lasts until 31 December 2023.

Even now, it is not yet known whether the player born on December 3 1988 will continue his contract with the club or not.

While joining this season, unfortunately Rafael Jansen has not managed to score a goal in 571 minutes of playing time.

Even during that match, he also received 2 yellow cards to 1 red card.

It was the same when he joined his previous club, namely Ratchaburi FC from the Thai League, where he also had not managed to score a goal, while he had 3,623 minutes of playing time.

Regarding the rumors that say that he will join Persebaya Surabaya, it is currently not known for certain whether this is true or not.

Moreover, both parties have not provided any information as to whether they will collaborate or not. (*/Rizal)