Suara.com – PermataBank is bringing back PermataBankir Cilik as one of PermataHati’s flagship CSR programs which aims to instill the habit of saving and using money wisely from an early age.

This program strengthens PermataBank’s commitment as a development agent in increasing literacy and financial inclusion of the Indonesian people.

In its 9th implementation, PermataBankir Cilik focused its implementation on 150 students from 16 Elementary Schools which included State Elementary Schools (SDN) and Special Schools (SLB) from several provinces such as West Java, Central Java, DIY Yogyakarta, East Java, and Bali.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Meliza M. Rusli – President Director of PermataBank; Sarjito – Deputy Commissioner for Supervision of Behavior of Financial Services Business Actors and Consumer Protection of the Financial Services Authority (OJK), and Hary Indratno – Deputy Director of the Communications Department of Bank Indonesia (BI), were named the ten best participants as Little PermataBankir Bintang in various different categories, as well as two schools who managed to get the highest score in the final project category with the theme Literacy and the Environment.

In addition, all PermataBankir Cilik participants were named Savings Ambassadors.

“PermataBankir Cilik is one of PermataHati’s flagship CSR programs, which since 2015 has been present as a form of PermataBank’s real contribution in efforts to increase financial literacy and inclusion in Indonesia so that our next generation becomes a superior and financially intelligent generation. Apart from being sustainable, we also continue to strive to expand the ecosystem and scope of beneficiaries, as well as enrich the quality of learning. “This year, we also added material introducing waste banks, as an environmental awareness initiative that is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) program, especially point 12, namely Responsible Consumption and Production,” said Meliza M. Rusli, President Director of PermataBank in written statement, Wednesday (15/11/2023).

“Programs like PermataBankir Cilik are truly extraordinary assistance for OJK, because one of OJK’s goals is to provide education to the public, and we were also given a target by the President to achieve Financial Inclusion of at least 90% by 2024. I am always impressed by what What we do together is coming to schools, collaborating and educating children to be able to restrain themselves and save. I have always held the principle that a successful person is someone who can fast to enjoy temporary pleasure for long-term good. “They will know how to make the right plans for their future,” said Sarjito, Deputy Commissioner for Supervision of Financial Services Business Actor Behavior and Consumer Protection at the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

Meanwhile, Hery Indratno, as Deputy Director of the Communications Department of Bank Indonesia (BI), who was also present at the PermataBankir Cilik graduation ceremony, said that the values ​​of a good life are most appropriate to instill in young children.

“By cultivating the habit of saving from an early age, we have made small steps for a big impact on the future. Children can also experience the four basic benefits of saving, namely being able to learn to appreciate money, learning to manage money independently, practicing frugal living, and more “It’s easy to achieve your goals in the future. We really appreciate the program presented by PermataBank, and we hope that this program will continue to be implemented in various regions in Indonesia. Congratulations to the students who have been named Savings Ambassadors.” he said.

This year PermataHati is collaborating again with PiBo, the pioneer of the Bacapibo children’s digital library in organizing PermataBankir Cilik 2023 by prioritizing project-based learning and developing basic literacy skills.

This program uses a module that is easy to understand through the 3-in money management concept (Saving-in, Snack-in, Sharing-in). The interactive learning implemented includes the bacapibo reading challenge along with a leaderboard system to motivate participants; a virtual tour of Bank Indonesia, a PermataBank branch, and a waste bank to teach participants about the concept of sustainable waste management; public speaking classes, as well as classes to stimulate participants to think critically.

“Being a PermataBank partner from the beginning of the PermataBankir Cilik journey is certainly a source of pride for us. Plus, we have the same vision and mission to form a higher quality young generation. We are always looking for new things, innovating, and expanding the realm of collaboration to create interactive, interesting, and effective curriculum and materials. Every innovation and material adjustment that we implement is in line with the curriculum and learning objectives at school. “We always hope that this collaboration can provide long-term benefits for the Savings Ambassadors, teachers, and also for the entire school community involved,” said Aisha Habir, Co-Founder of PiBo.

In PermataBankir Cilik 2023, each participating elementary school sends 10 to 15 of its best students as representatives to receive education and training to become a financially intelligent young generation with a brave, creative character and a leadership spirit for two months. PermataBankir Cilik 2023 also presents teacher training as an enrichment for the students accompanying the participants.

PermataBank, through PermataHati, continues to strengthen its position as the bank of choice for customers that always serves #WithHeart. Through PermataBankir Cilik 2023, PermataHati also shows its commitment as a partner for the entire community through a series of CSR programs focusing on 3 (three) main pillars, namely Education, Empowerment and Enhancement.