Adding insult to injury. Sergio Perez was given a 5-second penalty during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship for a contact at turn 6 with Lando Norris, while the two were in full battle for fourth position.

Perez, after the contact, then managed to get rid of the McLaren driver, then moving up to third after overtaking George Russell and even into second place when Charles Leclerc, in a last-ditch attempt to exploit the Mexican’s penalty to his advantage, overtook him. allowed to move into second position with one lap to go.

In the commissioners’ motivation with which they decided to penalize Perez we read: “At the entrance to turn 6, although Perez was alongside Norris, the driver of car number 11 (Perez) entered late, he missed the apex of the corner and understeered towards the outside of the corner, colliding with Norris.”

At the end of the race, however, Perez did not keep quiet about his disappointment at the penalty and underlined how, in his opinion, the contact was caused by a questionable closure by the McLaren driver.

“We got caught in the end, which was a shame,” the Red Bull driver said after the race. “But to make contact, two drivers are needed, the action of both of them. Lando also had a certain responsibility in what happened, because he turned towards me as if there was no one inside.”

“In the end we came into contact with the tyres, I was completely alongside him. He cut the corner and then gained time on me, but in the end I took the penalty. Honestly, I don’t agree with the penalty, but as a driver I can’t do anything about it.”

“In my opinion it was a contact with 50% responsibility on both sides. But in the end he didn’t lose anything. In fact, if anything he gained. If I’m honest, it’s difficult to understand why I was the one who received the penalty “.

The penalty imposed on Perez not only damaged the Red Bull driver, but also Ferrari. The Mexican, in full comeback, would – as he later did – overtake George Russell on the track, thus allowing the Prancing Horse to end the season in second place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

The 5 seconds, however, led Perez to miss out on the podium and Ferrari to abandon their hopes of taking second place by just 2 points. George Russell heartily thanked Perez for the penalty he took a few laps before overtaking him. In short, a decision that not only made Checo angry, but which also had important implications for a coveted position like second in the World Championship dedicated to teams. Considering that the first one had been booked since the Sakhir tests…

