It will not stop, not by itself. Pérez thinks he can get help from Max.

This weekend is going to be a very fun one. There is a sprint race and a race. This will be followed by two more races (Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi). This means that Lewis Hamilton can make a serious bid for second position in the drivers’ world championship.

Now that is in principle not why the seven-time world champion appears at the start. The Mercedes has not once been the fastest car this season and often not the second fastest either. A combination of hard work, avoiding risks and driving extremely long stints at constant lap times ensures that Lewis Hamilton continues to grow in the championship.

Will Pérez get help from Max?

Then the question now arises: will Verstappen help Sergio Pérez or Lewis Hamilton? Last year at the 2022 Brazilian GP, ​​Verstappen decided NOT to let Checo pass for a few extra points. Points that would come in handy. Now various sounds can be heard. Firstly that of Sergio Pérez. He indicated during the pre-event press conference that he expected Max Verstappen to help him.

“We haven’t talked about it, but I think if the situation arises before I will definitely get Max’s help. Sergio Pérez thinks he can get help from Max. Really and truly.

It is quite logical that Red Bull has already decided some things about how they will work. But according to the British The Race, the fact that they did not discuss it is the reason that it will not happen.

Will Pérez succeed in failing?

In principle it’s quite simple: Red Bull won both championships. The only position that has not yet been determined is second position in the world championship. With three races and a sprint race to go, things could still go either way.

The big issue is actually that it is mainly Pérez who has to do this. The RB19 is by far the fastest car in the field. Suppose Verstappen wins the next three races, Pérez will still have to do it himself. Since he has not finished on the podium in the past 5 races and Hamilton has finished a few times, it will be quite exciting.

What do you think? Will Pérez secure P2 with the help of Verstappen? Let us know in the comments!

