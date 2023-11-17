Brutal! The new Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer shows us the greatness of the Disney Plus series.

In this new trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Percy (played by Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) face a series of monumental challenges as they set out to prevent an imminent war on Mount Olympus that threatens mortals. At only 12 years old, Percy has just discovered his divine lineage as the son of Poseidon, but there is no time to waste when mythological monsters become real and stalk him and his friends. As they travel across America, Percy must clear his name and find the culprit behind the theft of Zeus’ lightning bolt (Lance Reddick).

Here we leave you the trailer.

This series adapts the first book in the series by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief. Riordan is on board as executive producer along with a talented team who have worked hard to capture the essence of the original story. Plus, the all-star cast, including Adam Copeland, Toby Stephens, Jessica Parker Kennedy and more, promises to bring Riordan’s magic to life on screen.

The creative team has promised an adaptation that will captivate fans, promising fresh surprises but faithful to the narrative. During New York Comic Con 2023, exciting details were revealed, including Jessica Parker Kennedy’s unique interpretation of Medusa and the effort to maintain the essence of Riordan’s original story.

Get ready to immerse yourself in this mythical adventure! The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will arrive on December 20, 2023, followed by new weekly episodes on Wednesdays. A story of gods, heroes and an electrifying journey awaits you. Do not miss it!

You can access Disney Plus with this link.