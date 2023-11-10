Today a new and interesting compilation has been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news focused on sales in the United Kingdom and the role that Nintendo Switch plays there.

Specifically, the country’s latest sales report confirms that PlayStation 5 has accounted for more than 50% of the consoles sold in the last half year. This data is also offered:

Video Games Market in the United Kingdom (Last 6 months):

Sony’s PlayStation 5 leads with a 51% share of the console market. The Nintendo Switch family of systems has a 25% share. Xbox, with its Series X|S consoles, covers 23% of the market. The United Kingdom is the largest video game market in Europe. Prospects for Black Friday could influence these figures.

Global Consoles Market Growth:

PlayStation 5 sees exponential growth in 2023. Stock shortages in 2022 contributed to the current high demand for PS5. Impressive success for Switch, with growth focused on Japan and other export territories. In the United States, Nintendo Switch sales have decreased by 21% this year, while across Europe they have fallen by 7%.

