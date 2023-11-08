The world of animation and design has always been related and has given birth to great films and animated series that, over time, have become true emblems. That is the case of Peppa Pig, which is currently the most watched cartoon series in the world. Not only for having a large number of young viewers, but also for having stood out in expanding to a larger audience and even having made the leap into the video game industry.

The origin of Peppa Pig

We have to go back almost 20 years in time to remember the premiere of Peppa Pig in the screens of millions of homes around the world. Its beginnings as a television series had a key date of May 31, 2004. The British channel Channel 5 He was the one in charge of the first broadcast of the cartoon work created by Mark Baker and Neville Astley.

In Spain the series had its first beginnings in 2010 with the beginning of the new decade. The series in Latin America arrived in 2013 on the Discovery Kids channel. The idea for this project came from Baker and Astley who wanted to make a name for themselves in the world of animation and cartoons for children.

And the result was Peppa Pig, which began as a great success in the UK and it soon spread to other parts of the world, reaching an incredible degree of popularity.

All Peppa Pig games and series

The start of the project

The first Peppa sketch that we have evidence of was very different from what it ended up being in the end. The producer of the series, Mr. Phil Davies argued that the clothes Peppa would wear would be a blue blouse with a flower. The idea was rejected outright because it resembled George’s design. In 2000, both Astley and Baker redrawn some of the first sketches, which date back to 1998. With the tweaks, conversations and subsequent modifications, we finally had the Peppa that we saw in 2004 for the first time on screens.

Although the first episodes came out in the year 2004it was not until 2010 when the series had a widely recognized international success, leading it to be adapted to other languages, reaching more countries and being a true international phenomenon in the world of animation and drawings for the little ones.

A success among the little ones

An unprecedented success then came among the house’s youngest audience. Early stages that translated into greater merchandising sales. The arrival of unique video games on different consoles over the years, and the maintenance of a cartoon franchise that would expand and encompass many more areas of which it was mainly conceived. A situation that served to make Peppa Pig a mass phenomenon for almost 2 decades.

Able to catch the little ones in the house. And excite young people with new adventures and video games to choose from. Without a doubt we are facing an animated series that was highly debated in its beginnings but that over the years and despite the hatred and controversies, continues to remain at the top of the world of cartoons.

Does this series help children?

