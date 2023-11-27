The phrase “the customer is always right” was coined by businessman Harry Gordon, who stated that you should never argue with the customer or question their complaints or opinions since they are the only one who has the information that any company needs to improve your product or service.

Pepephone Principles

This is the premise that has characterized Pepephone since it arrived on the market, always taking into account the opinions of customers and listening to them, recognizing when they are wrong and offering the best service at a fair price. Pepephone has been built through a series of principles to regain people’s trust, a trust that users had lost due to the malfeasance that, unfortunately, has always characterized large telecommunications companies.

Honesty

Making money is the main objective of anyone who sets up a company. With that goal in mind, there are two ways to do it: by tricking customers to get quick money or by being honest and trying to offer the best conditions to users so that everyone wins and earn their trust. To achieve this, Pepephone has based itself on the principles that we show you below.

No fine print. The fine print is where companies hide tricks to deceive users, since practically no one reads the terms of service and we only realize it when the business relationship faces the first obstacle. At Pepephone they do not have small print, neither on their invoice nor in their conditions. What you see is what is available.

Recognize mistakes. Behind Pepephone is a large team of people who, as human beings, can make mistakes at any time. If this happens, they quickly look for a solution to the problem without the client having time to complain and openly acknowledge their failure.

No permanence. Permanence is a very unethical way of forcing the user to remain tied to the company for a certain time, especially if they have taken advantage of a specific offer that they have used as a lure to gain new customers. Customers who are comfortable with Pepephone stay with Pepephone and, if there is something they don’t like, they are free to leave without any type of ties. Nor do they have temporary promotions that end in a trap with no way out for those who hire them. Their rates are forever, or until they improve them.

Justice

Along with honesty, justice is another of Pepephone’s fundamental pillars and on it they have built one of the highest-rated telephone companies in the entire Spanish panorama. These are the principles linked to this value:

Customers above all. When Pepephone launches a rate that is more advantageous than what its customers already have, they are the first to adopt it, without having to do absolutely anything on their part. Pepephone applies this improvement automatically to its rates. The practice of many companies of offering advantageous rates to customers who threaten to leave, which probably has a hidden permanence, will not be found in Pepephone.

Customer service from Spain. Pepephone’s customer service is characterized by offering fast and effective solutions from the moment they pick up the phone and from Spain in just a few minutes. With Pepephone, we can forget about talking to answering machines to which we have to shout so that they understand us and wait for them to put us through to the corresponding department, with them you will not have unnecessary waits or transfers between departments. Their goal is to offer you a solution in the same call.

More benefits for the same money. If you want to always pay the same amount, not worry about a price increase and periodically receive improvements in your Internet and fiber rates, the only company that always offers more for the same money is Pepephone.

Careful

Another of Pepephone’s basic values ​​is taking care of its customers. In addition to all the advantages we have mentioned above, Pepephone makes sure that customers don’t have to.

No commercial calls. If we want something from Pepephone, to know their new fiber or mobile rates, we are the ones who have to call. At no time will Pepephone contact us through commercial calls. Not even if you threaten to leave. From the moment you hire them until you leave you will not receive any sales calls. To inform your clients of any improvement in their rate or change that directly affects them, use email.

No surprises on the bill. When we contract a service with Pepephone, we establish a completely closed price that covers everything we may need, so we always know how much we are going to pay at the end of the month, which allows users to know what their spending will be every month. and prevent them from getting any surprises on their bill.

To problems, solutions. If at any time, Pepephone makes a mistake, and we complain, they will always give us the reason by default, until they analyze the case and contact the affected customer. Furthermore, if it is an incident in the fiber service and you have mobile lines contracted with them, they will automatically compensate you with extra gigabytes for the duration of the incident.

Pepephone’s customer service is a differentiating factor, as evidenced by the recognition that the operator received a few days ago at the awards ceremony organized by this medium for its 20th anniversary and which recognized the service Pepephone has given to its customers. during this 2023.

The last and no less important principle is listen to the proposals that clients offer. Unlike other companies, Pepephone has always been a very close company with its customers and this has allowed it to gain their trust and for them to consider it as theirs. They are always willing to listen to proposals or suggestions for improvement that they receive from their users.