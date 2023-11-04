Simone Pepe, former Juventus footballer, had his say on his adventure in black and white, also speaking about Antonio Conte.

Simone Pepeformer footballer of Juventushe told Bianconeranews, also talking about Conte. Here are his words: “The coach knew the Juventus environment with all its dynamics, he was already a step ahead of everyone as soon as he arrived. This gave us even more mental strength than we had already acquired after a different season.

Everything else about that triumphant season was thanks to extraordinary preparation which changed the way of working but above all the way of seeing fatigue. At the end of training we were destroyed, but that was an added value of the coach: he gave us devastating physical strength. There wasn’t one specific work session that broke your back, because you broke it all week.

Each exercise was performed at very high intensity. I also ran a lot at Udinese, but not with the intensity that Conte’s Juve had. Also, as soon as the body got used to a training load.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Juventus world without missing any updates, stay connected to Juvenews to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

November 4, 2023 (modified November 4, 2023 | 4:01 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED