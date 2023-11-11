Suara.com – Veteran defender Pepe and midfielder Matheus Nunes have been called up again to the Portugal national team squad, which is being prepared for the 2024 European Cup qualifying matches against Liechtenstein and Iceland next week.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also part of the squad that has ensured qualification for the finals, after they won 3-2 over Slovakia last October.

Pepe is the defender of the Portuguese national team. (Twitter/FCPorto)

Thus, coach Roberto Martinez can now use the last two qualifying matches as preparation for the tournament which will take place in Germany next year.

Pepe previously had to miss playing for the national team due to injury.

“The goal for him and for us is to be fit for these games,” Martinez said at a press conference as quoted by AFP.

Martinez also called 40-year-old defender Pepe a role model with a wealth of experience.

The squad containing 26 players is also strengthened by Sporting Braga striker Bruma.

“He (Bruma) is a player who has been monitored since January. He made a lot of progress last season,” said Martinez.

With a collection of eight points, Portugal tops the Group J standings.

Portugal will now travel to Vaduz to face Liechtenstein on November 16, before returning to Lisbon and hosting Iceland on November 19 at the Alvalade Stadium.

List of Portugal national team players:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England), Rui Patricio (AS Roma/Italy)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/England), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England), Joao Cancelo (Barcelone/Spain), Ruben Dias (Manchester City/England), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Pepe (Porto), Toti Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England)

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham/England), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal/Saudi Arabia), Joao Neves (Benfica), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/England), Otavio Monteiro (Al Nasr/Saudi Arabia), Vitinha (Paris Saint -Germain/France), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City/England), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/England)

Forwards: Ricardo Horta (Braga), Bruma (Braga) Rafael Leao (AC Milan/Italy), Joao Felix (Barcelone/Spain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr/Saudi Arabia), Goncalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Diogo Jota (Liverpool/England)