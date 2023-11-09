Of all the projects that remain to be announced at Marvel Studios, one of the ones that has the most attention from the public is, without a doubt, the arrival of the X-Men to the UCM. After the purchase of Fox, many are eagerly awaiting the presentation of a new film starring the mutants.

And while it is still unknown when they will land in the franchise, the boss of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has dropped that we could have news very soon. It was through the premiere gala of The Marvels in Las Vegas where he answered about the future of the X-Men in the UCM.

“I don’t know if it’s delicate, it’s super exciting, but the excited. Today I saw some new final episodes that really bring you back to the original essence of the X-Men and the soap opera that those characters represent. And as for the live action, people will see it soon, maybe.”

It is likely that, looking ahead to next year, Marvel will offer more information about the projects that will come to the MCU in the coming years, with the productions being owned by 20th Century Fox the ones that garner the most expectation among fans for obvious reasons.

For now, the production company’s announced projects have been The Fantastic Four, which will arrive in 2025, and Deadpool 3which is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2024, so the only thing left to know is the future of the Patrol X within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

