US drones are deployed in the Gaza Strip as Israel attacks. Photo/usaf

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) military admits carrying out “unarmed” drone flights in the Gaza Strip. The Pentagon said the UAV was deployed to help find Israeli citizens held hostage by Hamas.

American officials quoted in the media insisted the plane did not support Israeli operations in the region.

In a brief statement Friday, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder confirmed the drone mission “began after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7,” in which the Palestinian militant group took more than 200 people hostage.

“To support hostage recovery efforts, the US conducted unarmed UAV flights in Gaza, as well as providing advice and assistance to support our Israeli partners as they work on hostage recovery efforts,” Ryder said.

This admission emerged after journalists saw the MQ-9 Reaper drone circling the Palestinian enclave via a flight tracking site.

Although UAVs can be equipped to carry out airstrikes, the Reaper is also often used for surveillance due to its advanced sensor suite, as well as its ability to remain in the air for more than 24 consecutive hours.

According to several US officials quoted by the New York Times, the mission marks the first time American drones have operated in Gaza.

However, they stressed the flights “do not support Israeli military operations on the ground” and were intended to “monitor for signs of life and provide potential clues to the Israel Defense Forces.”

About six MQ-9s were seen roaming south of Gaza, about 15 miles away from Israeli ground forces fighting to enter the territory from the north, aviation researcher Amelia Smith told the NYT.