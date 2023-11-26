Pensions, Christmas Bonus coming soon. But not for everyone, here’s who is entitled to it and how much comes in the paycheck

Good news coming. Pensioners who receive the minimum allowance will also be able to benefit this year from what has been renamed “Bonus Natale”, an amount that is generally paid together with the thirteenth ordinary month’s salary, but only if certain income conditions are met.

As the newspaper writes, the bonus does not replace the normal one thirteenthwhich is entitled to all pensioners without income limitations, and is therefore not universal, given that some categories of pensioners remain excluded.

Not all pensioners will be able to benefit from it. The bonus it is up to the holders of all pensions Inps of private and former managements Enpalsbut it is not provided for some social security and welfare treatments provided by the National Social Security Institute, such as civil disability pensions, social pensions, social allowances, optional disability pensions, optional old-age pensions, of old age and invalidity of mutuality pensions in favor of housewives, severance pay, isopensions.

You will be able to benefit from the additional amount if a series of conditions are met, which are: the annual amount of pension paymentsil total personal income and the income of the spouses.

As regards the first parameter, reference is made specifically to holders of one or more pensions whose sum is lower than the annual amount of the minimum pension fund payment employed workers increased by 154.94 euros, or the maximum amount of the bonus. This sum is due to taxpayers who receive up to 7,327.32 euros in annual pension. The right to the bonus lapses once the threshold of 7,482.26 euros per year is crossed: within this figure, the amount of the additional sum will be equal to the difference compared to the amount of the pension.

The second parameter establishes that, in case there are further income beyond that the pension allowance, the total must not exceed an amount equal to one and a half times the minimum treatment in force for the year: the threshold is 10,990.98 euros. If the beneficiary is married, the marital income must not exceed an amount equal to three times the minimum payment in force for the year: in this case the threshold is 21,981.96 euros.

The bonus is paid together with the thirteenth with the December payslip: payment will be available from 1 December 2023, both at banks and at Italian post.

