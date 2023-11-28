Pensions, increases of up to 130 euros from January





The meeting led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni between the government and the unions at Palazzo Chigi on the budget law ended around 1pm. The meeting lasted over three hours.



Meloni: “No cuts to old-age benefits, all guaranteed”

Old age pensions without penalties “for everyone, not just for the healthcare sector”. And for doctors, nurses and the healthcare sector “a further protection mechanism in order to reduce the penalty when approaching old age pension age” which however is still being “evaluated”. The Prime Minister explained it Giorgia Meloni to the unions at the table at Palazzo Chigi on the maneuver regarding the tightening of the pensions of some categories of public employees. The executive, Meloni guaranteed, is working to “resolve and correct”, modifying the measure “in the best possible way”.

“We are working to modify the measure in the best possible way, ensuring that there is no penalty for those who retire with the old-age pension and guaranteeing that there is no penalty for those who meet the currently required requirements by 31.12.2023. This is to everyone, not just for the healthcare sector. For the healthcare sector, a further protection mechanism is being evaluated in order to reduce the penalty when approaching old age pension age. We will do our best to resolve and correct“. Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the table with the unions on the maneuver.



THE HYPOTHESES IN THE FIELD FOR DOCTORS – Safeguarding of the allowance for those who retire having reached the old age requirements, cut but “gradual” for those who choose the advance and maintenance of the rights acquired on 31 December 2023: according to what we learn, these would be the hypotheses put forward by the government at the table with the unions at Palazzo Chigi to review the tightening of the pensions of doctors, healthcare workers and other categories of the Public Administration foreseen in the budget. The executive explained that they are still “working” to review article 33 which cuts the pension yield rates of some categories, underlining that budget constraints must be respected. Present for the government were the deputy prime ministers Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini, the ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti, Francesco Lollobrigida, Marina Calderone, Raffaele Fitto and the deputy minister Valentino Valentini. Participating for the trade unions are the general secretaries of CGIL, CISL, UIL and UGL, Maurizio Landini, Luigi Sbarra, Pierpaolo Bombardieri and Paolo Capone, together with the other acronyms Cida, Cisal, Confentità, Confsal and Usb.

Pensions, increases of up to 130 euros from January

Since January, pensions have been a little heavier, although not in the same way for everyone. The government has set the inflation adjustment for next year at 5.4%. But by virtue of the band mechanism which guarantees full equalization only for allowances up to approximately 2,200 euros, the increases will be diversified, up to a maximum of 130 euros in the bands in which the majority of pensioners are concentrated. A decree signed by the minister of economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, in agreement with the Minister of Labor Marina Elvira Calderone, sets the percentage with which pensions will be revalued in 2024. The new scheme introduced last year to index pensions guarantees 100% adjustment only for pensions up to 4 times the minimum (the minimum is set for 2023 at 563.74 euros, but to which must be added the 0.8% difference between the inflation recovered this year, 7.3%, and the actual inflation recorded in 2022, 8, 1%): for the others the adjustment will be only partial (from 85% up to 22% of the richest pensions). The percentage is thus reduced to 4.59% for pensions between 4 and 5 times the minimum (2,200-2,800 euros), for increases of up to 130 euros; until it is reduced to 1.18% for the richest checks, those above 5,600 euros, with increases starting from 67 euros. However, this aid is not enough to allay criticism on the issue of pensions. Which will today be at the top of the priorities of the discussion at Palazzo Chigi between the government and the unions on the maneuver. While waiting to understand the executive’s position, the CISL returns to ask for the withdrawal of the controversial article 33 which cuts the pension returns of state workers and doctors: “We must remove the shadows on pensions”, says the secretary Luigi Sbarra.

The maneuver “is wrong” and needs to be changed, the CGIL secretary repeats again Maurizio Landini. Since the Cagliari stage of the mobilization called throughout Italy together with Uil, he insists on defending the right to strike: “Attacking it means limiting people’s freedom”, he says, explaining the choice to challenge the injunction order together with Uil. clash between the trade union front and the government remains heated, with the Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini, who lashes out against the public transport strike postponed to December 15: “I will do everything the law allows me to reduce the inconvenience to a minimum”, ensures. Meanwhile, work in Parliament on the advances decree is experiencing some slowdown, which risks having repercussions on the budget. The meetings in the Senate with the government to take stock and start voting on the amendments come to a standstill following the announcement of a dozen upcoming government changes. One should be on short-term rentals, with the identification code requested several times by Fi.

Another 4 amendments are expected by the speakers and will concern a series of innovations agreed in the center-right, which could not be included in the extension decree, including Consob competitions and electronic invoicing. Regarding the government’s amendments, however, according to what the opposition reports, it would also have been necessary to pass through the council of ministers. A sign of divisions within the majority, they argue Pd, M5s e Avs, who warn: thus, without a clear picture we cannot proceed. The will in the majority is to vote starting from Wednesday and close in the commission within the week: the measure is expected in the Senate from 5 December; while the budget law starting from the 12th. The indication is to proceed only with the regulatory changes, even if the majority does not rule out the possibility of some small adjustments that require financing. There are many hot topics still at stake, from the solution on bank mortgages to the psychologist bonus, which however could be returned through the maneuver. However, interventions on the Superbonus are excluded: the government, the opposition explains, has confirmed that there will be nothing, neither in the advance bill nor in the budget.

Subscribe to the newsletter