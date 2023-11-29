Pensions, it’s official: increase the check in December and in 2024

In December the pension it will be decidedly more conspicuous for beyond 20 million Italians. The Mef has made it official the increase in allowances by 5.4% for 2024. The reason concerns first of all the increases linked to the revaluation of inflation in 2022, secondly the payment of a more substantial thirteenth and finally, the additional municipal and regional withholdings which will not be counted for the last month of the year .

The audience of potential beneficiaries – reports Sky tg24 – is equal to around 21 million but not all recipients of inflation-linked raises will receive the 100% increase. The additional figures change based on the pension received and, for example, they go from the 57 euro gross increase for those with a pension of 600 euros per month you have 187 euros of those who receive a check for 2,500 euros.

Read also: “New aid for families and companies in 2024”. Moody’s effect. Interview

The increase was established by Advances decree, approved last October 16th. The provision provided for the adjustment of the allowances in November but, with the publication in the Official Journal, the date was postponed to 1 December 2023. The operation aims to recover the actual inflation of 2022 for those who receive their pension with an increase by 0.8% on the December pension, to partially offset the 8.1% increase in inflation. The arrival of all arrears for 2023 is also expected, from January to November. The thirteenth will also be increased by 0.8%. It should be remembered that the gross amount of the thirteenth for pensioners it is equal to 1/12 for each month of effective retirement in the reference year.

Read also: Pensions, Meloni: “No cuts to old-age benefits, all guaranteed”

But it didn’t end here. In addition to the revaluations, smaller pensions will be granted a bonus of 155 euros pursuant to paragraph 7 of article 70 of law 388 of 23 December 2020. However, specific requirements are needed. To obtain it, however, some requirements must be met: in fact, one must be the holder of one or more pensions paid by the compulsory general insurance or the substitute, exclusive and exempt forms of the same, as well as the compulsory pension forms managed by privatized bodies. The economic aspect is also relevant: the amount of the gross annual pension, in fact, must not exceed that of the minimum annual payment of the Employees’ Pension Fund

Increases will also arrive in 2024: as declared by the Mef, lthe pension revaluation index in 2024 will be equal to 5.4%with which the minimum pension, for example, should reach 598.61 euros, to which the super-revaluation of 2.7% mentioned by the government should then be applied, but it is not clear whether it will be applied to everyone or only to those over 75.

Subscribe to the newsletter