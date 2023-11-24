Pensions, inflation rises and pensions fall. Here’s how much from 2024

In a demographically “old” country like ours, the focus on pensions always remains at the highest levels. For those who were wondering if the amounts will increase in 2024, the answer is yes but in a different way. The revaluation based on inflation, in fact, will be cut for those with a medium-high pension. This was decided by the Meloni government, which also has a reduction was foreseen for some public employees, including doctors.



Also this year the inflation rate was much higher than normaleven if it has not reached 2022 levels. This means – Fanpage reports – that pension checks will have a rather significant increase. However, the Meloni government has decided to cut the revaluation based on the increase in prices, so that all checks that exceed a certain threshold will receive a lower increase. Furthermore, Frfor some categories of public employees – including nursery and primary school teachers – from next year he is pa sharp decline has been seen for those retiring. On this point the government has said it wants to intervene to improve the situation, but has not yet clarified how.

At the moment the estimate is that inflation this year could be 5.4%, so next year the checks will have to be increased by this percentage. From 2,102 euros gross per month (medium-high allowances), in fact, the upward adjustment in prices will only come partially. Here are the cases:

up to 4 times the minimum pension (within 2,102 euros), the revaluation will be 100% of inflation, i.e. 5.4% of the allowance; between 4 and 5 times the minimum (between 2,102 and 2,627 euros), the revaluation will be 85% of inflation, i.e. 4.6% of the check; between 5 and 6 times the minimum (between 2,627 and 3,152 euros), the revaluation will be 53% of inflation, i.e. 2.9% of the cheque; between 6 and 8 times the minimum (between 3,152 and 4,203 euros), the revaluation will be 47% of inflation, i.e. 2.5% of the check; between 8 and 10 times the minimum (between 4,203 and 5,254 euros), the revaluation will be 37% of inflation, i.e. 2% of the check; above 10 times the minimum (over 5,254 euros), the revaluation will be 22% of inflation, i.e. 1.2% of the check

The question is different for four categories of public employees: employees of local authorities, bailiffs, teachers in nursery and primary schools and doctors. For those of them who will retire in the next few years, the Meloni government has decided to cut the allowance they would have received if they left their job this year. In essence, the years worked between 1981 and 1995 will be worth less in calculating the amount, and some may lose up to 25% of your pensionand retiring in 2024 instead of 2023.

As expected, the sudden cut sparked strong protests. To be involved would be approximately 30 thousand people next year, and in total about 700 thousand people until 2043. The risk is also that many doctors decide to leave their jobs early, to avoid the reduction, and so the public health system goes into even more crisis. The Meloni government has announced that it will intervene, but at the moment there are only hypotheses as to what it intends to do.

