Pensions December 2023, small increases coming to adjust to inflation together with the thirteenth bonus

Good news for retirees. Small increases in allowances are arriving in December as a result of the equalization of theinflation 2022 and the adjustment of treatment to the cost of living. To this is also added the thirteenth, which this year will be higher for those who receive the minimum pension. Furthermore, the additional municipal and regional withholdings, already deferred in the previous months, are absent.

Il Advances decree approved by the Government on 16 October, it indicated November as the month in which pensioners would receive the advance adjustment to inflation, usually carried out by INPS in January. The date has been moved to December 1st. The increase will therefore be of 0,8% for them pensions December 2023. The thirteenth will also increase by the same amount and all the arrears for 2023 are also arriving.

The 100% revaluation is guaranteed only to those who receive a pension up to 4 times the minimum salary (2,101.52 euros gross per month). The other bands are:

85% between 4 and 5 times the minimum (up to 2,626.90 euros); by 53% between 5 and 6 times the minimum (up to 3,152.28 euros); by 47% between 6 and 8 times the minimum (up to 4203.04 euros); by 37% between 8 and 10 times the minimum (up to 5,253.80 euros); of 32% over 10 times the INPS minimum (from 5,254 euros gross and above).

For the last band from 2024 a revaluation of 22% is expected.

L’Inps furthermore with the good thirteenth will make an additional adjustment of 154,94 euro in December not taxed to all those whose gross annual pension does not exceed that of the minimum annual payment of the employee pension fund, equal to 7,327.32 euros in the year 2023. There is no need to request, the bonus will be paid automatically to those entitled . Excluded are those who receive social allowances and civilian invalids, employees of credit institutions and company managers.

