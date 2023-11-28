Pensions, Mef: +5.4% adjustment to inflation from January 2024

The Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, in concert with the Minister of Labor and Social Policies Marina Elvira Calderone, signed the decree which provides for a adjustment to inflation equal to +5.4% of Pensions. This was announced by the Mef. The increase, which will be recognized in the manner established by the legislation, was calculated on the basis of the percentage change that occurred in the consumer price indices provided by Istat on 7 November 2023.

Pensions: Durigon, sign of help for pensioners in difficulty

“With the signing of the decree which establishes starting from 1 January 2024 theadjustment from the Pensions to inflation, we are giving an important signal to concretely help the pensioners most in difficulty and avoid the loss of purchasing power of the checks. More money in the pockets of those who, more than anyone, have suffered the consequences of inflation: increases of up to 122 euros for checks up to four times the minimum. Concrete help with which the Government once again demonstrates its attention towards the weakest groups”. This was declared by the Undersecretary of Labor Claudio Durigon.

Subscribe to the newsletter