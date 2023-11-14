Pendulo Studios launches the first patch of Tintin Reporter – The Pharaoh’s Cigars, for now only on PlayStation 5, apologies for its release.

Pendulo Studiosthe developers of the new video game Tintina very ambitious graphic adventure, have published the first patch, for now only on PlayStation 5… after its failed launch.

Tintin Reporter – Pharaoh’s Cigars was launched on November 7 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, but it did so with many bugs… so many that the developer himself asked players to They won’t play it until the patches come out. in the coming weeks, as they would not play the game the way it was planned.

A week after launch, the first patch arrives, already available on PS5, and probably on other platforms as well by the time you read this (they said it would arrive in the next few hours).

Patch Notes 1004 is now available for Tintin Reporter

Fixed missing, grayed out or missing voices and SFX in several sequences. Fixed a crash that prevented transitioning between levels in MS Epomeo. Fixed a rare crash after loading the Maharaja’s Palace. Fixed a rare crash after defeating Rastapopoulos’ bodyguards on MS Epomeo. Fixed a rare crash involving non-interactable hotspots when finding Cigars in the Tomb of Kih-Oskh. Fixed boxes not being able to interact in the Red Sea Ship puzzle. Fixed Al’s issue in the Cigar Factory where the NPC kept looking at the PC even if he was hidden. Fixed the “Save a Friend” trophy not activating correctly. Adjusted the range to place the box under the portholes on MS Epomeo.

November 17 Patch

Fixed an autosave bug during the Tintin Nightmare chase that made it impossible to finish. Fixed a crash after resetting puzzles in the Tomb of Kih-Oskh. Fixed the papyrus not showing after an autosave in the initial MS Epomeo chase. Fixed hotspots disappearing on the main MS Epomeo platform. Fixed water particles showing on ships instead of water. Added missing textures in Abudin Barracks.

November 24 Patch

Additional minor bug fixes. General polishing and improvements.

Pendulo has shared the patch notes for today, November 13, and also for the patches scheduled for November 17 and 24, will it be enough to enjoy the Tintin game as it deserves?

Given the number of negative ratings received on Metacritic and Steam, the account itself tintin official has issued another statement, explaining that “the work of a 15-year-old reporter, like that of a video game developer, is sometimes subject to time constraints, and one of his articles is not completely finished and proofread by the due date.” of the newspaper”.

