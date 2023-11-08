The Spanish studio in charge of Tintin publishes a message on launch day saying that it is not good enough and will take weeks to patch: “Those who play the game at launch will not be able to enjoy the experience as we intended.”

Tintin Reporter – The Pharaoh’s Cigars is now played on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Steam Deck, but Pendulo and Microids have published a sorry for his premiere.

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 was when this was going to arrive new tintin game and so it has been, it is a new version of the fourth story of the comic adventures of the young reporter by the cartoonist Hergé.

But Spanish developer Pendulo Studios published on Twitter – just a few hours after launching the game – an apology to the players because he does not consider that the game still has acceptable quality.

“Hello everyone, we want to share important information about our current launch Tintín Reporter – Los cigarros del Faraón,” the tweet begins.

“Despite our best efforts, those who play the game at launch will not be able to enjoy the experience as we intended.

We are committed to fixing this situation soon: we will release the necessary patches in the coming weeks, while keeping all our channels at your disposal for any issues you wish to communicate directly to us.”

The writer’s work now has a new video game adaptation

Pendulo claims that it is their most ambitious project and they are putting all their hearts into it. “We are dedicated to paying the best tribute to the famous reporter and delighting you as players, we will not stop until we reach our goal. Thank you for your support and patience.”

The game aspired to be one of the 10 best releases and games in November 2023, but for many users this has disappointed them: “What if you release the game when it is polished and finished?” comment one.

It is not known why the game was not delayed – something that many suggest – but if Pendulo doesn’t think he should have launched like that perhaps this planned date was not in the control of the study itself.

Microid is the publisher of the game and has not published any statement, it has only RTed the message. Will you comment on the situation? At VGC they assure that they have contacted them to clarify the matter.

The game is available in three versions along with the Limited and Collector versions, which could be reserved exclusively at GAME and the latter costs €189.99; The Switch version arrives in full in 2024.

Pendulo Studios issues this apology for the eventful premiere of Tintin Reporterbut the season is open on why aren’t the games delayed.