Winter is just around the corner and, with it, low temperatures. If you have a house or apartment, you are probably thinking about turning on the heating to keep the rooms warm.

However, electricity prices are sky-high, so you may be looking for a cheaper alternative.

One option you can consider is the Peltier effect.. It is a physical phenomenon that allows heat to be transferred from one place to another without spending a single euro on the electricity bill.

But what does this technique consist of and how can you apply it to enjoy a warm and comfortable environment?

How does the peltier effect work?

The Peltier effect is a way of converting electricity into heat or cold.depending on the direction of the electric current that passes through two different metals joined together.

When current flows, a temperature difference occurs between the two junction points, allowing heat to be created or extracted from the environment.

This is an efficient way to generate heat, as no electricity is wasted in the process. You could say that it is common to use light to generate heat without spending more electricity than necessary.

One way to take advantage of the Peltier effect is through a fan that distributes heat more evenly throughout the space where it is located.

For example, if you have a fireplace or stove in one place in your living room, only that area may be heated and the rest may remain cold. To avoid this, the device captures the heat from the source and distributes it throughout the environment, creating a more pleasant thermal sensation.

The equipment’s fan facilitates the circulation of hot air, allowing you to save on heating and electricity, since it does not need additional energy to operate.

This way, you can enjoy a warm and cozy atmosphere without spending more on your electricity bill.

To use the effect, you just need to buy the peltier plate fan and place it near your heat source. You do not need to install it or connect it to the electrical network. The device will be responsible for transmitting heat from the heat source without consuming energy.