Suara.com – PT Pegadaian’s Director of Finance and Strategic Planning, Ferdian Timur Satyagraha, is included in the list of the 10 Most Popular CFO Awards 2023. This award was given by The Iconomics based on the results of research and assessment of the good financial performance achieved by PT Pegadaian.

Ferdian expressed his gratitude to The Iconomics for the award given. According to Ferdian, this award was achieved thanks to the support of stakeholders and all Pegadaian employees who have made extraordinary contributions that have had a positive impact on the company’s financial performance.

“This award will motivate me and all Pegadaian employees to work more proactively, adaptively, productively and innovatively in order to achieve sparkling financial performance for the company and provide value to the wider community,” said Ferdian.

As is known, until the third quarter of 2023, Pegadaian recorded positive performance. It was recorded that the company’s net profit grew by 35.52% from IDR 2.4 trillion to IDR 3.2 trillion. Asset growth was recorded at 16.33% yoy from IDR 69.4 trillion to IDR 80.7 trillion.

Gross Outstanding Loans (OSL), which is the largest contributing component to assets, grew by 17.28% yoy from IDR 55.9 trillion to IDR 65.6 trillion. Meanwhile, net profit grew by 35.52% from IDR 2.4 trillion to IDR 3.2 trillion.

The Company’s performance growth was also driven by an increase in the number of Pegadaian customers by 10.88% from 21.2 million customers in September 2022 to 23.5 million customers in September 2023 and financing loan (turnover) growth of 14.81% from IDR 130.6 trillion rose to IDR 150 trillion.

Ferdian added that Pegadaian is optimistic that it can realize strategies and actions to achieve super exceed performance next year and the following years, in line with Pegadaian’s new vision as The Leader of the gold ecosystem and accelerator of financial inclusion.